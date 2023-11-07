A solid start: South Carolina handles USC Upstate in men’s basketball season opener

Curtains up, lights on: It’s showtime at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina men’s basketball opened its 2023-24 season Monday with a 82-53 victory over USC Upstate. After its tale-of-two halves exhibition win over Wofford last week, the Gamecocks had a chance to show off what a quick start means for Lamont Paris’ crew.

While it wasn’t a true quick start, USC’s offense found its groove much earlier than last week. Guard Meechie Johnson, who only scored two points in the exhibition, was the first player to reach double-digits (13) by halftime Monday. The Gamecocks finished the game with four players scoring double-digits.

South Carolina had no issues shooting from behind the arc, and 36 of its 82 points came from 3s. By the waning minutes of the game, Paris was able to mix up lineups and allow younger players like Zachary Davis to pick up significant minutes, and Eli Sparkman scored two free throws.

Transfer forward BJ Mack had yet another strong performance for USC, scoring 13 points and had three rebounds in his 20 minutes of game time. In fact, a few Gamecock forwards put together big-time performances. Stephen Clark started alongside Mack and had the lone dunk of the game to start the second half.

Now 1-0, USC faces one of its tougher opponents of the nonconference schedule, Virginia Tech, on Friday night in Charlotte.

Next four USC basketball games

Nov. 10 - Virginia Tech/Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, NC, 9:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Nov. 13 - vs. VMI, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 17 - DePaul (Arizona Tip-Off Tournament), 11:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 19 - Grand Canyon/San Francisco (Arizona Tip-Off Tournament), TBA (CBS Sports Network)