In solidarity with hostages, Israel strikes for 100 minutes

Hundreds of Israeli companies went on strike for 100 minutes on Sunday as a sign of solidarity with more than 130 hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip.

They were responding to a call by the Israeli umbrella organization of trade unions, Histadrut, to mark 100 days since the start of the Gaza war.

At the beginning of the strike, thousands of participants in a rally organized by relatives and supporters of the hostages remained silent for 100 seconds as a sign of solidarity. The rally in Tel Aviv is set to last 24 hours until Sunday evening.

Histadrut leader Arnon Ben-David said at the rally: "[Israel is] in the middle of a terrible dream, and I want to wake up from this terrible dream and create a new Israel."

"We are striking today to work together to rebuild the land of Israel.

"We will rebuild everything they have tried to destroy."

Israel has been fighting the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas in Gaza since Hamas militants and other extremist groups launched a bloody raid on Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 and kidnapping around 240.

Israel estimates that 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza and that two dozen of them have died.

Israel responded to the massacre with massive airstrikes and launched a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza, about 24,000 have been killed and some 60,600 others injured in the sealed-off coastal strip since the beginning of the Israeli campaign. These figures cannot currently be independently verified.

People take part in a protest marking a hundred days since Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

