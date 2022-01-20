‘Solidarity works’: CLT flight attendants who backed strike plan move closer to raises

Piedmont Airlines flight attendants, including roughly 130 flight attendants based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, are closer to a contract agreement with the airline three months after announcing an overwhelming vote to authorize a future strike.

The workers, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, announced a tentative agreement Thursday that includes “substantial wage increases, no cuts to their high-quality healthcare programs and meaningful work rule improvements.”

The agreement was reached during mediation with the National Mediation Board, according to the union.

“Solidarity works,” AFA International President Sara Nelson said in a statement. “Credible strike threats work. … Piedmont Flight Attendants spoke with one voice and acted as one.”

Additional details of the four-year agreement will not be released publicly until they are released to Piedmont flight attendants, according to the union. The tentative agreement will be voted on by flight attendants, but it was not clear yet when that would happen.

“We organized to mobilize action,” AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson said in a statement. “…We demanded contractual improvements that treated us with the dignity and respect we’ve earned. And we won.”

Piedmont Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Vote to authorize strike

In October, 100% of participating Piedmont Airlines flight attendants voted to allow their union to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 350 Piedmont flight attendants.

At the time, Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines’ wholly owned regional airline, was operating an average of 66 daily flights out of CLT. The Charlotte airport is one Piedmont Airlines’ two bases.

Piedmont Airlines operates nearly 400 daily flights across the eastern United States to more than 55 cities.

Last year, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said contract negotiations between the airline and Piedmont flight attendants had stalled over three years, as the airline proposes “minimal pay increase that do not provide a living wage.”

And in November, about two dozen Piedmont flight attendants protested outside of the Charlotte airport, holding bright signs reading: “100% Ready to Strike,” “We can’t afford to work at Piedmont” and “Pay Us or Chaos.”