Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 36%

One thing we could say about the analysts on Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. The stock price has risen 6.8% to US$1.89 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Soligenix's three analysts is for revenues of US$2.8m in 2020, which would reflect a concerning 37% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$0.74. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.3m and losses of US$0.72 per share in 2020. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Soligenix

NasdaqCM:SNGX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2020 More

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Soligenix's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 15% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 37% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 25% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Soligenix is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Soligenix. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Soligenix's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Soligenix going forwards.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Soligenix, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other flags we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.