Is Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 198%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Soligenix shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

See our latest analysis for Soligenix

When Might Soligenix Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2019, Soligenix had US$6.6m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$7.5m. Therefore, from September 2019 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:SNGX Historical Debt, January 28th 2020 More

How Well Is Soligenix Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Soligenix is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 9.1% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 10% in that time. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Soligenix To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Soligenix can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Soligenix's cash burn of US$7.5m is about 12% of its US$61m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Soligenix's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Soligenix's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Notably, our data indicates that Soligenix insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.