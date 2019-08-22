Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Open joint stock company Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Solikamsk magnesium works Carry?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Solikamsk magnesium works had RUруб287.0m of debt in March 2019, down from RUруб537.0m, one year before. However, it also had RUруб189.4m in cash, and so its net debt is RUруб97.6m.
How Healthy Is Solikamsk magnesium works's Balance Sheet?
The latest balance sheet data shows that Solikamsk magnesium works had liabilities of RUруб674.3m due within a year, and liabilities of RUруб1.11b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had RUруб189.4m in cash and RUруб1.17b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total RUруб423.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
This deficit isn't so bad because Solikamsk magnesium works is worth RUруб1.33b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Solikamsk magnesium works has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.19. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 33.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Solikamsk magnesium works turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of RUруб329m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Solikamsk magnesium works's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Solikamsk magnesium works produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
Solikamsk magnesium works's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Solikamsk magnesium works is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Solikamsk magnesium works's earnings per share history for free.
If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.
