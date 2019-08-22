Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Open joint stock company Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Solikamsk magnesium works Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Solikamsk magnesium works had RUруб287.0m of debt in March 2019, down from RUруб537.0m, one year before. However, it also had RUруб189.4m in cash, and so its net debt is RUруб97.6m.

How Healthy Is Solikamsk magnesium works's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Solikamsk magnesium works had liabilities of RUруб674.3m due within a year, and liabilities of RUруб1.11b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had RUруб189.4m in cash and RUруб1.17b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total RUруб423.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Solikamsk magnesium works is worth RUруб1.33b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Solikamsk magnesium works has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.19. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 33.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Solikamsk magnesium works turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of RUруб329m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Solikamsk magnesium works's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.