Solis guilty in Linda stabbing case

Jun. 14—A man involved in a stabbing incident in October in East Linda was found guilty Monday in a Yuba County court for charges that included premeditated attempted murder and kidnapping.

After closing arguments on Friday at Yuba County Superior Court, a jury found Daniel Solis, 31, guilty on Monday on all charges related to an incident on Oct. 1, 2021, that involved the stabbing of a 59-year-old man at his residence in the 1800 block of Kenwood Way in East Linda.

According to police records, Solis approached the front door of the residence at around 1:30 p.m. and when the victim opened the door, Solis forced entry at knife point and stabbed the 59-year-old man before fleeing. Solis fled on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and a mask. The victim was transported to the hospital and survived the attack.

The incident was captured on door camera footage.

On Monday, Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said Solis went to school with the children of the man stabbed.

"I personally want to thank Detective Bradon Mallory for his hard work, the witnesses that led detectives to identifying Mr. Solis, and the victim in this case," Luna said in an email. "There is nothing more horrifying than being assaulted in the comfort of your home, and the victim's courage is commendable. Lastly, I want to thank the jury for paying attention through the long trial, considering all of the evidence, and coming to a just verdict in this case."

Luna said there will be a court trial today on the "aggravating sentencing factors, and from there, we will set a sentencing date."

Solis was found guilty on charges that include premeditated attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. The counts also included "special allegations for great bodily injury and personal use of a deadly weapon," Luna said

The DA's office will be seeking a sentence of 19 years to life for Solis, Luna said.