Solis Health Plans and PrimeCare Family Medical Centers to Hold Contactless Drive-Thru Food Drive

MIAMI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the U.S., many people are struggling to obtain basic necessities to help get them through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Solis Health Plans and PrimeCare Family Medical Centers , in partnership with organizers Commissioner Esteban "Steve" Bovo Jr., Mayor of Miami Lakes Manny Cid, and Farm Share, are ready to help South Florida with a contactless drive-thru food drive, taking place this Friday, April 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Royal Oaks Park in Miami Lakes.

The drive will include items such as fruits, vegetables, powdered milk, canned goods, and pet food. Additionally, two nonsurgical masks will be included with the supplies for later use. Drivers will be asked to not roll down their windows, but rather to pop their trunk. A volunteer will place the goods directly in the car trunk with no human-to-human contact.

Location: Royal Oaks Park (16500 NW 87th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33018

"Solis and PrimeCare have combined forces to help ensure that the medical and dietary needs of our members and the community at large are being met," said CEO of Solis Health Plans Daniel Hernandez.

"This is the second of many upcoming events and support services that we will be partnering on to provide the community," said Luis Zayas, President of PrimeCare Family Medical Centers. "We look forward to helping people get through this uncertain and unprecedented time."

All volunteers will be provided with full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for protection. Medical staff will be on-site to coordinate the volunteers and ensure appropriate safe social distancing.

Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the food drive, call (305) 680-3505.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

