Solis Health Plans Provides Medical Staff For COVID-19 Testing Site In Hialeah

Call 305-COVID-19 For Appointments

MIAMI, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to join the effort to bring COVID-19 testing to South Florida senior citizens. Under the leadership of Former State Senator Rene Garcia and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo, Solis and PrimeCare Family Medical Centers are providing staff and personal protective equipment to assist with coronavirus testing at Amelia Earhart Park in the City of Hialeah as of Thursday, April 2nd.

Solis Health Plans logo (PRNewsfoto/Solis Health Plans, Inc.) More

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing center will focus on testing residents aged 65 or older who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. Testing will only be offered for those who meet the criteria and have scheduled an appointment in advance by calling 305-COVID-19 (305-268-4319). The call center opens at 9:00 a.m. daily and will remain open until the appointment slots for the following day are filled. Individuals arriving in cars will be accepted. No walk-ins, bikes or mopeds are allowed. Individuals being tested must sit by a working window and only two individuals are permitted in the vehicle: driver and passenger. The test kits have been donated by Testing Matters.

"Solis Health Plans is dedicated to helping the South Florida community get access to coronavirus testing," said Solis Health Plans CEO Daniel Hernandez. "Our top priority is getting our community the medical attention they need as quickly and easily as possible. We thank former Senator Garcia and Commissioner Bovo for allowing us to participate in this important endeavor."

Individuals with an appointment should enter Amelia Earhart Park (401 E 65th Street, Hialeah, FL 33013) through the entrance at Palm Avenue and 65th Street in Hialeah. The testing will take place at the rotunda immediately adjacent to the entrance.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solis-health-plans-provides-medical-staff-for-covid-19-testing-site-in-hialeah-301035355.html

SOURCE Solis Health Plans, Inc.