Soliton to Present at COVID-19 Webinar Hosted by Maxim Group on July 16th, 2020

HOUSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced that Company CEO Chris Capelli has been invited to present at the Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19 webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Thursday July 16th, 2020.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company’s first planned commercial product is designed to use rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves in conjunction with existing lasers to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos (RAP device). In addition, higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices are in early stages of development for potential stand-alone treatment of cellulite and other indications. (PRNewsfoto/Soliton, Inc.) More

Soliton will participate in a panel discussion on Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19. As the country slowly begins to re-open, information is imperative. How and when will medical practices re-open, and to what extent? Will pent-up demand recoup some of the lost revenue? What are doctors observing as they re-engage with patients? Does commercialization pick up where it left off? How are companies adjusting their commercialization strategies and practices during this time? What does access to capital look like in a re-opening world? This conference intends to explore these questions and more, with insights from management, engaging Q&A, and informative panel discussions.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP HERE

Webinar Details:

Date:

Thursday, July 16, 2020 Time:

11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

------------------------

Join our more than 200K fans here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

------------------------

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton to participate in the Maxim panel discussion. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soliton-to-present-at-covid-19-webinar-hosted-by-maxim-group-on-july-16th-2020-301090610.html

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.