Solitude Financial Services Buys Schwab U.S. ...

Investment company Solitude Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solitude Financial Services. As of 2021Q4, Solitude Financial Services owns 40 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VNQI, FNDC, FNDE,

  • Added Positions: SCHP, PRF, PXF, VB, QQQ, PRFZ, VEA, XLE, GLTR, T, VZ, VWO, BSCO, BSCP, BSCN,

  • Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SPY, XLP, XLV, GOOGL, AAPL, XLU, CVX, SCZ, XOM, VNQ, KNG, EFA, BSCM, JPM, SCHH, UPS, NEE,

  • Sold Out: BSCL, XLB, MSFT,


These are the top 5 holdings of Solitude Financial Services

  1. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 86,304 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%

  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,729 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.21%

  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,847 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%

  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,764 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%

  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 189,877 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%

New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 135,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 27,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.



