Solo Brands Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$102.2m (up 47% from 3Q 2021).

Net loss: US$2.20m (down by 286% from US$1.18m profit in 3Q 2021).

US$0.035 loss per share (down from US$0.003 profit in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Solo Brands Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 17%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 23%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.4% growth forecast for the Leisure industry in the US.

Performance of the American Leisure industry.

The company's shares are up 23% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Solo Brands' balance sheet health.

