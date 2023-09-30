Solo crash early Saturday on Pelandale Avenue claims life of Modesto man, police said

A Modesto man was killed in a crash early Saturday at Pelandale Avenue and Carver Road, police said.

Modesto police responded shortly after midnight to the solo vehicle crash involving a Tesla Model Y.

According to preliminary information released by police, the driver was eastbound on Pelandale when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle struck a light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The driver died at the scene. A Fresno man, who was a passenger, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Information about the driver was not released. Police are investigating the incident.

Police said later Saturday the affected roadway was closed for safety reasons, because of the hazard of car batteries in the Tesla.

Any witnesses who saw the crash are asked to contact Officer Justin Beverson at Beversonj@modestopd.com.