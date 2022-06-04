Solo Stove fire pits are up to 45% off at this extended sale—get the lowest prices of the year

Reviewed's Head of Product called his Solo Stove fire pit "the best thing he bought during the pandemic."

As much as we love a sunny beach day, a relaxing camping trip or a chill backyard party in the summer, you can always make those experiences even more memorable. An outdoor fire pit can set the mood, elevate the ambiance and make those chilly summer nights a little warmer. Solo Stove is currently offering the lowest prices of the year at their extended Memorial Day 2022 sale so you can score a Reviewed-approved fire pit for a hot discount.

For a limited time, customers can save as much as 45% on smokeless fire pits, fire pit bundles and accessories. For instance, during this incredible extended Memorial Day sale, you can pick up the Solo Stove Yukon + Stand bundle for $449.99, an impressive $400 price cut, or opt for the Solo Stove ranger for $199.99, a $100 discount.

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the lightweight and portable Bonfire—down from $399.99 to just $219.99—could be an especially great pick. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

Looking for a statement piece for your backyard oasis? The Solo Stove Yukon + Stand might be your best bet. As the brand's largest fire pit, the stainless steel furnace features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched. Usually ringing up for $849.99, this outdoor essential can be yours today for just $449.99—a huge $400 savings.

Whether you want to heat up your outdoor hangs or head to the beach for a relaxing bonfire under the stars, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered—just be sure to scoop these blazing deals before they sizzle out.

