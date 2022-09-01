Solo Stove just released an adorable mini fire pit—and it's $40 off right now

The Solo Stove Mesa is perfect for outdoor hangs.

Fall is coming, and if you're looking forward to those chillier nights, we highly recommend you check out Solo Stove, the brand that makes one of the best fire pits we've ever tested. If you've been eyeballing a fire pit but haven't wanted to commit to a bigger model, we have great news—Solo Stove just released a tabletop fire pit perfect for the fall.

$79.99 at Solo Stove

The Solo Stove Mesa is a tabletop fire pit that comes in six fun shades, from teal to maroon. It's about 5 inches wide and 6 inches tall, making it a fraction of the size of Solo Stove's standard fire pits. It also only weighs about 1.5 pounds, meaning it's easily portable from one location to the next.

The Solo Stove Mesa comes in a variety of fun colors.

Normally retailing for $119.99 for the stainless steel version, the Solo Stove Mesa is on sale right now for as little as $79.99, or $40 off its standard price. The savings are part of the product's Launch Sale. Since the product just debuted on the site, it won't ship until Friday, September 9.

When we tested the Solo Stove Bonfire, we loved how easy it was to light and the fact that it created a smokeless fire. If you're wondering whether this cult-favorite product stands up to the hype, our tester says, "Spoiler alert: The Solo Stove Bonfire is as great as its reputation." She claims it's a great addition to any outdoor space if you love entertaining or spending time on your patio.

If you're intrigued by the new mini Solo Stove, act fast to save big—this sale isn't going to last much longer.

