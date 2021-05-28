Solo Yellowstone hiker came face-to-face with grizzlies before bear attack, park says

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

A hiker was walking alone on a trail when he came face-to-face with two grizzlies, Yellowstone National Park officials said.

One of the bears “made contact” with the hiker and significantly injured his legs, officials said.

At the time, the 39-year-old hiker was about a mile and a half into his hike on Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs, park officials said.

Even with his injuries, the man hiked back to the trailhead to get help. Park officials then took him to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Officials shut down the trail until further notice, the National Park Service said.

“Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail,” officials said in a news release.

The incident was the first time this year that a bear injured someone within Yellowstone, officials said. The last time that happened was in June 2020 when a woman was knocked to the ground.

Bears can be found all over the park, and hundreds of grizzlies roam the greater Yellowstone area, according to the National Park Service.

Tourists should stay at least 100 yards away from bears at all times at Yellowstone, and hikers should carry bear spray with them.

“All of Yellowstone is bear habitat—from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful,” park officials said. “Prepare for bear encounters no matter where you go.”

Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

Don’t push a friend into a bear to save yourself, park officials say. Do this instead

Black bear bites woman and child, then devours their food, Yellowstone officials say

Recommended Stories

  • UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas

    The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the latest crisis and the events leading to it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: In a speech to the council on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called into question the actions of both Israel and Hamas during the conflict as basis for investigation.The rockets launched by Hamas were "indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects" making them a "clear violation of international humanitarian law," Bachelet said. Israel's strikes on Gaza "raise serious concerns" about its adherence to "principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," she added. "Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard."Both actors have pushed back against the allegations.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the council's decision as "shameful" and accused the council of "whitewashing" Hamas, a "a genocidal terrorist organisation."A spokesperson for Hamas defended the group's actions as "legitimate resistance" and called for "immediate steps to punish" Israel, per Reuters.The big picture: More than 240 Palestinians, including at least 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations.The strikes destroyed displaced more than 74,000 people. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel were killed by Hamas rockets.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

    A family member dropped him off at the park to hike alone.

  • ‘Horrific Would Be An Understatement’: 13-Year-Old Florida Cheerleader Was Stabbed 114 Times

    A Florida 13-year-old cheerleader who died on Mother’s Day was stabbed 114 times while trying to fend off her killer in what authorities are describing as a “horrific” act of premediated violence by a fellow classmate. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday that a grand jury has indicted 14-year-old Aiden Fucci of first-degree murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death, after her body was discovered earlier this month near a retention bond in St. John’s County. Fucci will be tried as an adult. “It’s a sad decision, and a sad state of affairs. But it was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we can make,” Larizza said according to local station WJXT. Larizza said Bailey died “fighting for her life” after suffering 114 stab wounds. At least 49 of the wounds were to her hands, arms and head and considered defensive in nature. “We can’t see what happened at this pond but we know there was a struggle,” Larizza said according to WKMG, adding “To say that it was horrific would be an understatement.” Trystan Bailey and Aiden Fucci Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Authorities said the murder weapon was a hunting knife, which was later recovered from the pond. The tip of the knife had broken off and was later recovered inside the 13-year-old’s body, according to the state attorney’s office. Larizza described the violent act as “premediated” and said multiple witnesses told investigators that before the slaying, Fucci had talked about wanting to kill someone. “Both witnesses indicated the defendant stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to kill someone by stabbing them or slitting throat,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WKMG. “The witness provided further testimony that the defendant stated if he were to kill someone, it was going to be planned, he would find a random person walking at night, drag them into the woods, and stab them.” According to Larizza, Bailey may have just been “at the wrong place at the wrong time” and became her classmate’s unwitting target, according to The Daily Beast. Bailey’s parents told investigators they saw their daughter just after midnight on May 9, but surveillance camera footage would later capture her walking with a male around 1:14 a.m. that morning near the North Durbin Amenities Center, according to an arrest report obtained by Oxygen.com. The pair were spotted a second time on surveillance camera footage around 1:45 a.m. walking east on Saddlestone Drive; however, only one person would be seen returning from the location around 3:27 a.m., authorities said. Bailey’s body was later discovered near the retention pond just east of Saddlestone Drive later that night by a man helping in the search to find the missing teenager. It was discovered just 0.3 miles away from Fucci’s home, according to the report. During a search of his home, investigators discovered clothes that seemed to match those worn by the male in the surveillance video, some of which tested a “presumptive positive” result for blood, authorities said. After changing his story several times, Fucci later allegedly told investigators he had been walking with Bailey and he had “forcefully pushed the victim to the ground, causing her head to strike the ground,” according to an affidavit in the case obtained by WJXT. Larizza said he hoped the “vicious and brutal murder” served as a caution to parents. “Teenagers are capable of things we never imagined them doing,” he said, adding that parents need to be aware of their children’s activities. In a statement from Bailey’s family, obtained by Oxygen.com, her parents thanked investigators and state attorney’s office for their efforts “as part of the initial steps to bring justice for Tristyn’s murder.” They also thanked the community for serving as a “beacon of light in the darkness” in helping to honor the teen’s memory. “As we move forward, we will seek to keep Tristyn’s memory alive and the spirit of the community,” the family said.

  • Rwanda's Kagame urges 'urgent global support' for volcano crisis

    Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday appealed for 'urgent global support' to manage a crisis on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as civilians fled another feared eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

  • SunPass toll network adds E-ZPass and its users in 16 other states

    Florida is offering motorists a new transponder compatible with the E-ZPass toll system used in 16 states on the East Coast and in the Midwest, including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

  • 3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

    A freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters roughly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the coast of Imabari in Ehime prefecture. The Byakko collided Thursday night with a chemical tanker operated by a South Korean company, and the collision caused the Byakko to sink.

  • Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

    Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders.Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The Palestinian Authority feared the tensions in Jerusalem and fighting in Gaza could morph into a new intifada in the West Bank that they would be unable to control.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The chants of protesters in East Jerusalem and the West Bank underscored their anger with the Palestinian Authority, which was struggling to justify another postponement of elections that have now been delayed by 16 years.A prominent leader of Abbas' Fatah movement, Jibril Rajoub, had complained on official Palestinian TV that no Arab leader had contacted Abbas as the crisis broke out."For a long period of time, the Arab interest in the Palestinian issue has significantly decreased, there was a kind of coldness," another senior Palestinian official told me.But fairly suddenly, the crisis turned into a lifeline for Abbas.Driving the news: In just two days, the Palestinian president received Secretary of State Tony Blinken — the first secretary of state to visit Al-Muqata'a (the presidential compound) in more than four years — along with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan.Last week, the German foreign minister visited Ramallah, and the British foreign secretary did so on Wednesday. The list will grow in the coming days and weeks.Since the crisis began, Abbas has received calls from President Biden, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and many others.One Palestinian official told me Biden’s call was particularly important as it gave leaders around the world a green light to reengage with the Palestinian Authority.The state of play: The Gaza conflict also generated renewed American interest in the Palestinian-Israeli file.For months, Palestinian officials have been urging the Biden administration to restart the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations that have been stalled since 2014.Israel’s recent elections and the delayed Palestinian vote both made it more difficult for the U.S. to launch any such effort, a Palestinian official told me.It was clear that Israel-Palestine was not even in Biden's top 10 priorities, the official told me. Times have changed.What’s next: The Palestinian Authority still hopes the Biden administration will push for the resumption of peace talks."They told us that we have not reached that point yet, maybe later," a Palestinian official said.Go deeper: Blinken warns conflict could start again.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Photos show inside the newest national park New River Gorge, home to an abandoned mining town and one of the tallest bridges in the US

    New River Gorge in West Virginia was named America's newest national park in December 2020. It has trails that explore an abandoned town, Nuttallburg.

  • A judge ordered a 'special master' to review evidence the FBI seized from Rudy Giuliani, saying it's needed for 'the perception of fairness'

    A "special master" - typically an independent judge - will review the 18 electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

  • Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; all 195 aboard safe

    A large ferry with nearly 200 people on board caught fire Saturday while traveling to a remote island in northeastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties, officials said. The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. local time, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general. The blaze began 15 minutes after the vessel had departed Ternate, the provincial capital of North Maluku province.

  • Reservations required at more US parks this summer

    Hikers to Indian Head in the Adirondacks come with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advance reservations. (May 28)

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell flew Kristi Noem to Republican Governors Association conference on private jet: Politico

    Lindell was reportedly booted from the event after planning to grill Govs. Ducey and Kemp about the election results in their states, per Politico.

  • He tried to warn his co-workers, then he was shot: Loved ones mourn victims of shooting at San Jose rail yard

    As a gunman opened fire at a San Jose light rail yard, Taptejdeep Singh rushed out of an office to help others escape, his co-workers told his family.

  • I'm finally excited for a long weekend again

    Earlier in the pandemic, long weekends meant more time isolated at home -- Now that I'm fully vaccinated, it means making exciting plans with friends.

  • The 'blue collar' White House: A tetchy president who does bicep curls and is intent on a second term

    As Joe Biden sat behind the wheel of an electric pickup truck in Michigan recently a reporter's inquiry through the window was polite enough. "Mr President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it's so important?" said the reporter. Mr Biden responded curtly: "No. You can't. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it." The president later said he was "teasing" when threatening to run the journalist over. But it was the latest example of an irascibility that belies his genial public image. There were flashes of Mr Biden's hot temper on the campaign trail. Notably, he called one voter a "damn liar," and another a "lying dog-faced pony soldier".

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man arrested after posting a viral video of him eating a snake that he claimed would 'keep COVID-19 at bay'

    The man, known only as Vadivelu, from Tamil Naidu, India, was arrested and fined after sharing a video of him ripping a snake in two and devouring it.

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • Parents of kidnapped Belarus student beg Putin: 'Release our daughter'

    “Mama” was the only message that Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian student, managed to get to her mother before contact was lost for good after her Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk, escorted by a fighter jet. Several hours after the text arrived Sofya was in a Belarusian KGB jail, detained with her boyfriend in a brazen capture that has stunned Europe and the world. Her principal crime appears to have been travelling with Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident blogger accused of helping organise massive pro-democracy protests in Belarus last year. “We thought that Roman might be in trouble but to think that Sofya would be in trouble, too…” Ms Sapega’s stepfather Sergei Dudich told the Sunday Telegraph. “When she was detained, we assumed they were holding her as Roman’s girlfriend and that she’d be out soon. Then came the confession.”