Solomons confirms security negotiations with China, will not 'pick sides'

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manasseh Sogavare
    Solomon Island politician

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the backlash to his country's security negotiations with China was "very insulting", in his first comments on a proposed security treaty.

Sogavare told his parliament on Tuesday a leaked security document with China was a draft and he would not give details on the content of any proposed deal.

"We are not pressured in any way by our new friends and there is no intention whatsoever to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands," he said.

He added that Solomon Islands had previously asked Australia to build a naval base and this was refused, because Australia said it was inappropriate given its defence programme with Papua New Guinea.

"We have no intention, Mr Speaker, of pitching into any geopolitical power struggle," he said, adding the Pacific islands nation would not "pick sides".

Australia, New Zealand and the United States have expressed concern about the potential for a security pact between the Pacific island and China which could lead to a military base. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern said on Monday it was a "potential militarisation of the region".

Sogavare said he had exchanged text messages with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the matter and also had written him a letter on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand's Ardern says Solomon Islands-China deal 'gravely concerning'

    New Zealand is gravely concerned about the possible militarization of the Pacific following a decision by the Solomon Islands government to form a security partnership with China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Confirmation on Friday by the Solomon Islands government that it was "diversifying" its security relationships beyond Australia has prompted alarm in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

  • Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans, 4 in 10 Democrats say they've had COVID

    Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans, 4 in 10 Democrats say they've had COVID

  • Mariupol mayor says Russian forces have been 'playing with us since day one' as civilian evacuations are reportedly blocked

    Vadym Boichenko said civilians need a "complete evacuation" from Mariupol, but busses attempting to help fleeing Ukrainians have been unable to leave.

  • Chernobyl workers say unprotected Russians kicked up radioactive dust in toxic zone

    Workers at the Chernobyl nuclear site said that Russian soldiers kicked up clouds of radioactive dust while driving through the toxic "Red Forest" zone without radiation protection.Russian tanks entered Chernobyl, which is located about 65 miles north of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on Feb. 24, the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but new details of the seizure of Chernobyl's nuclear plant are just emerging, according to Reuters.Soldiers...

  • Republican and Democratic senators seek to repurpose Russian assets for Ukraine aid

    Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are introducing a bill to repurpose funds from seized Russian assets for a relief fund benefitting Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine's reconstruction, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The bipartisan effort is another sign Congress is keeping close tabs on the blizzard of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Biden administration. In this case, it's also taking the next step to clarify who should benefit and how.Stay on top of the latest market t

  • Mexican armed forces knew about attack on 43 students, report says

    Mexico's armed forces knew that 43 student teachers who disappeared in 2014 were being kidnapped by criminals, then hid evidence that could have helped locate them, according to a report released Monday by special investigation. Evidence obtained by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), an independent panel tasked with investigating the notorious case, revealed that Navy and Army officials kept secret that the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College were under real-time surveillance by the state leading up to and during their abduction. "Security authorities had two intelligence processes underway, one to follow the actions of organized crime in the area and the other to track the students," the investigators said in the report, which was based on declassified documents.

  • Marines will have to wait at least until 2025 for light amphibious warship

    The Corps only is likely to get four of them in inventory by 2027 if the current plan holds.

  • Sheriff: Officer was fired after failing to challenge his suspension

    Officer Tim Stid​am was placed on leave a week prior to his termination, Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

  • Sinking oil prices, factory shutdowns, and logistics nightmares: The global effects of Shanghai’s lockdown

    Another supply chain crisis: Shanghai's 26 million residents are in the midst of a two-stage lockdown as China continues to grapple with rising Omicron cases.

  • Pittsburgh police officer accused of raping female officer barred from any contact with her

    An Allegheny County judge has barred a Pittsburgh police officer from any contact with a female officer who accused him of raping her.

  • Kremlin: Russia-China relations best ever

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday in brief comments reported by Reuters that the Kremlin's relationship with China is stronger than ever.Lavrov's reported remarks come as Western countries have imposed robust sanctions on Russia in an effort to isolate the country for its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.However, China has solidified its alliance with Moscow, vocally opposing the sanctions and saying that it will continue to operate...

  • Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim

    A Nebraska state lawmaker apologized on Monday after he publicly cited a persistent but debunked rumor alleging that schools are placing litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate children who self-identify as cats. Sen. Bruce Bostelman, a conservative Republican, repeated the false claim during a public, televised debate on a bill intended to help school children who have behavioral problems. Bostelman initially said he was “shocked” when he heard stories that children were dressing as cats and dogs while at school, with claims that schools were accommodating them with litter boxes.

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.

  • Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric.

  • Top U.S. Senate Republican rejects Biden budget as inadequate on defense

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell rejected President Joe Biden's $5.79 trillion budget plan on Monday, saying it was unacceptably light on defense spending at a time of heightened international tensions over Ukraine. The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1, lays out Biden administration priorities such as campaign promises to make the wealthy and companies pay more taxes that lawmakers on Capitol Hill will consider as they craft spending legislation. "The White House budget request that President Biden published today offers the clearest possible reminder that the Biden administration’s far-left values are fundamentally disconnected from what American families actually need," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • If Russia Uses Chemical Weapons In Ukraine, NATO Will Take Action, Warns Official

    The conflict could get far uglier as Putin becomes increasingly frustrated with the failure to deliver the war progress he expected.

  • Russia denied being 'afraid' of Zelenskyy interview aimed at Russian citizens after it banned domestic media from reporting on it

    Russia's communications watchdog warned media against reporting on an interview Zelenskyy did with independent journalists.

  • New Zealand ‘gravely concerned’ by prospect of militarisation of Pacific after Solomon Islands-China deal

    China can send military personnel and other armed forces to the islands ‘to assist in maintaining social order’

  • Armenia urges Russia to make Azeri troops leave in Karabakh flare-up

    Armenia said on Monday it expected Russia to take action to make Azerbaijan withdraw troops from an area of Nagorno-Karabakh policed by Russian peacekeepers where tensions are rising in a bitter territorial row. Azeri troops in 2020 drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh before Russia brokered a ceasefire and deployed peacekeepers.

  • Negotiating quietly is the best way to get Brittney Griner home, law experts say

    With Russia’s record on human rights, law experts say campaigning quietly for Brittney Griner’s release is the best strategy to bring her back to the U.S. safely.