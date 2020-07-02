Soluno Integrates With Slack

Soluno, the European operator independent UCaaS provider, launches Slack Telephony. The new integration marks the next phase of providing rich experience across an expanded range of product integrations.

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay relevant in the cloud ecosystem, it's essential to play well with others. It's often not about changing the customer's behaviors, but instead seamlessly integrating what is already in place. Communicating should be easy and empower employees to get the best work done. That is why we work continually on broadening our product portfolio.

Today we're excited to announce our integration for Slack, one of the most popular collaboration tools. Together with Soluno's cloud communications, the modern worker will get cohesive user experience and the power from two best-in-breed solutions for enterprises. We call it Slack Telephony.

With Slack Telephony, users will get their line state and presence gathered automatically from the phone system, and directly displayed in the Slack interface. This way, our users can see if a colleague is talking on the phone, busy, on vacation, and so on, in Slack. Furthermore, even notes written in the phone system can be displayed in Slack when hovering over the presence icon.

Slack telephony can also save much time for users, due to its text and callback function. With simple and intuitive commands, users can send a text or make a call; either by entering a phone number directly or by searching among contacts.

"This integration was driven from our wholesale partners, and it's great to work with partners who know what the end-users want. We built this integration with full branding support for our white label partners, and now we're excited to bring it to the market together," says Johan Dalström, CPO Soluno.

Soluno is an operator independent UCaaS provider on the European market with +200,000 users in the cloud. Soluno is driving the future of business communications by offering a mobile-first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

