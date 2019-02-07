Is Solution Dynamics Limited’s (NZSE:SDL) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Solution Dynamics Limited’s (NZSE:SDL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Solution Dynamics’s P/E ratio is 17.49. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.7%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Solution Dynamics:

P/E of 17.49 = NZ$1.63 ÷ NZ$0.093 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NZ$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Solution Dynamics’s earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But EPS is up 33% over the last 5 years.

How Does Solution Dynamics’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.4) for companies in the it industry is higher than Solution Dynamics’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Solution Dynamics will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Solution Dynamics, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Solution Dynamics’s Balance Sheet

Since Solution Dynamics holds net cash of NZ$2.0m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Solution Dynamics’s P/E Ratio

Solution Dynamics trades on a P/E ratio of 17.5, which is fairly close to the NZ market average of 16.9. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the net cash position means it’s not surprising that expectations put the company roughly in line with the market average P/E.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.