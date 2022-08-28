Solution Dynamics (NZSE:SDL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of NZ$0.04

Solution Dynamics Limited (NZSE:SDL) will pay a dividend of NZ$0.04 on the 30th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Solution Dynamics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Solution Dynamics was paying out 74% of earnings, but a comparatively small 68% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 13.3% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Solution Dynamics' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.13. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Solution Dynamics has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

We Really Like Solution Dynamics' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Solution Dynamics that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

