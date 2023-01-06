Is Solution Group Berhad's (KLSE:SOLUTN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Solution Group Berhad's (KLSE:SOLUTN) stock is up by a considerable 100% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Solution Group Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solution Group Berhad is:

22% = RM24m ÷ RM106m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Solution Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Solution Group Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Solution Group Berhad's exceptional 54% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Solution Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Solution Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Solution Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Solution Group Berhad is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Solution Group Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Solution Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Solution Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Solution Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

