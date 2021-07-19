  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'There is a solution': Senate Democrats to hold rare field hearing in Georgia over voting rights

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats are taking the fight over voting rights to the states as the issue becomes a hot topic.

With Georgia on their minds, Democrats on the Senate Rules Committee were set to hold a rare field hearing Monday in the Peach State, where lawmakers recently passed new election laws. Democrats say the new restrictions could disproportionately affect turnout among Black voters.

Georgia voting law explained: Here's what to know about the state's new election rules

The field meeting would be the committee's first in two decades. Witnesses include Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who has been outspoken on voting rights, and a panel of voters and state lawmakers.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is leading the group as the chairwoman of the Rules Committee, told USA TODAY the goal of being in Georgia is to "share the national light on what is happening here."

"You just can't do that by being stuck back in Washington, D.C., and all the procedural morass of very various things. I think one way you get out of the morass is by actually listening to real people's stories," she said.

The Georgia voting law shrinks the window for voters to request mail-in ballots, enacts new voter ID requirements, bans handing out food and water within 150 feet of a polling place, and shortens early voting in runoff elections.

But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have defended the law, insisting it actually expands access to voting – especially in rural areas – by guaranteeing a minimum number of drop boxes and adding another day of early voting in most rural counties.

The fight over voting rights has been a point of contention for Congress as at least 14 states have enacted laws restricting voting access after last year’s presidential election.

‘This is not a great outcome’: Supreme Court ruling brings fear of explosion in voting restrictions

More: Texas Democrats descend on US Capitol to lobby lawmakers on voting rights legislation

Among the voting laws popping up in states around the country is a Texas bill that changes early voting hours on Sundays, possibly affecting racial minorities. In Arizona, the divided U.S. Supreme Court upheld a controversial law that limits how voters may return absentee ballots.

This week and last, a group of more than 50 Texas House Democrats descended on Washington and have been lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill over voting rights legislation – all part of their latest effort to stop a vote on election changes in their state.

The lawmakers – who have battled Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP-controlled Legislature in Austin for months over election changes – fled their state to stop a vote on the question. They turned to Congress, which is at odds on a pair of voting rights bills aimed at protecting Americans at the ballot box.

In Texas, the new legislation would limit voting hours, strengthen voter ID requirements, and calls for monthly review of state voter rolls. Republicans in the state say the legislation would curtail the possibility of voter fraud.

'It's a game of chicken': Texas Democrats' walkout has precedent, but will it work?

Lawmakers had been focused on the For the People Act –a sweeping piece of legislation aimed to counter regulations that opponents say make it difficult to vote – but it stalled in the Senate in June after it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Now, state and federal lawmakers could be shifting their focus to the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

More: Senate fails to advance sweeping voting rights bill aimed at expanding early voting, registration

Klobuchar told USA TODAY that in her discussions with the Texas Democrats last week, a large portion of their conversation focused on the bill that fortifies the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and bears the civil rights icon's name.

The Senate will be working this autumn on the legislation because more Republicans have expressed openness to it versus the For the People Act. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act has yet to pass the House.

It would bring back the preclearance formula that would require jurisdictions with a history of voter suppression of minorities to obtain preapproval from the Justice Department or federal courts before making changes to election processes.

Klobuchar said she planned to hold more field hearings leading up to the debate and a possible vote on the John Lewis legislation.

More: Heirs to late civil rights icon John Lewis' vow to make 'good trouble' in fight over election laws

"I think that this (is) a way to get interest in this across the country because you can have discussions with the state officials that happens everywhere," she said. "But what we're trying to do is say, 'There is a solution.' And it should lie in Washington just like it did for employment discrimination and education discrimination. It sends that clear message that it's on our shoulders."

Contributing: Chelsey Cox, Ledge King, Phillip M. Bailey and Deborah Barfield Berry

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia voting rights hearing: Senate Democrats take issue to Atlanta

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will threaten this week to deviate from the Brexit deal unless the European Union shows more flexibility over Northern Ireland, one UK and three EU sources told Reuters, a move that could thrust the five-year Brexit divorce into tumult. Deviating from the deal's so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is a risky step: its aim was to prevent Brexit from disrupting the delicate peace brought to Northern Ireland by the U.S.-brokered 1998 agreement that ended three decades of sectarian conflict. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who signed the 2020 Brexit deal, has been dismayed by the protocol which has imposed paperwork and checks that London says could prevent British food staples such as sausages going to Northern Ireland.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Starting pitcher streaming strategy for the second half

    Looking to stream a starting pitcher spot or two in the second half? Fred Zinkie has some advice.

  • Britney Spears Is "Deeply" Hurt By Her "So-Called Support System," and Directly Calls Out Jamie Lynn

    "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

  • Jeff Bezos to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos will launch into space in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship.

  • Marlins vs. Phillies Highlights

    McCutchen, Gregorius each homer in Phillies' 7-4 win

  • 'Bye Mykonos': the music stops on Greece's party island

    On the Greek party island Mykonos on Saturday (July 17) night, something was missing.Authorities have banned music in cafes, restaurants and bars, as well as imposed a week-long nighttime curfew from 1am til 6am.[UK tourist Camilla Pierce saying:] "We only got here a few days ago and now nothing is open so now our holiday has been ruined."The restrictions have been brought in to contain what has been described as a "worrying" local outbreak of COVID-19.But the decision, after the global health crisis caused a collapse in visitor numbers last year, has left business association head Irakilis Zisimopoulos fuming."They decide to destroy the economy of the island at a most critical time of the year. We have a lot of cancellations, immediately, people leave from the island, and it will be a disaster for us and our staff."Greece depends on tourism for a fifth of its economy and Mykonos is one of its most popular destinations.It's reputation for all-night partying lures more than a million visitors every year, including Hollywood stars, models and top athletes.For Jesus Marino, it was the perfect place to spend his birthday."There is no music, so there is no celebration, makes me so sad, bring back the music please, please, please, please."Infections have risen across Greece in recent weeks - including on Mykonos where health authorities recorded 37 new cases on Saturday.It's been averaging around the same number over the last seven days.In the early hours of Sunday (July 18) the usually bustling streets of Mykonos were quiet as disappointed tourists, like Sarah and Dina, leave.[Saudi Arabian tourist Sarah, saying:] "We came here to party."[Saudi Arabian tourist Dina, saying:] "So bye Mykonos."

  • ‘It’s chilling what is happening’: a rightwing backlash to Biden takes root in Republican states

    Biden may be president but Republican-controlled states are busy introducing reams of legislation that is anything but progressive Joe Biden still preaches the unity gospel but Republican legislators across the country are following a different text. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock In his inaugural address in January, Joe Biden promised to use his presidency to “restore the soul of America”. He would unite the nation, defuse “anger, resentment and hatred”, and lead Americans back to a world where t

  • Trump aide says they paid actors to appear at his 2016 presidential campaign announcement

    Insider reported this moment as part of its definitive oral history of how Trump would rise to become king of the Republican Party.

  • Trump team's pre-debate prep included a 'party' with Aerosmith. The hard rockers still threatened to sue later.

    "So we sat there with Aerosmith about an hour before the debate, swapping stories of Aerosmith as opposed to doing debate prep," then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said of the surreal soirée.

  • Trump Organization official who reportedly testified for prosecutors previously said Trump misused charity funds

    Jeff McConney has reportedly testified for the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Arizona Senate powerless to recall electors, chamber president says

    The Arizona Senate lacks the authority to recall electors, the legislative body's Republican president said on Friday.

  • 'Consistent thread': Harris staff complaints predate her vice presidency

    Former aides to Vice President Kamala Harris charge that she terrorized them in a hostile work environment, continuing a pattern that dates back to her time as San Fransico district attorney.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell uses appearance at rightwing conference to baselessly claim Trump won 80 million votes at 2020 election

    Mike Lindell made more baseless comments at the ReAwaken America tour, claiming former President Trump got substantially more votes than Biden.

  • Ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen: 'Incredibly disturbing' that military leadership reportedly feared Trump coup

    Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Sunday it was “incredibly disturbing” that reports detailed a top U.S. general’s fears that Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, would try to use the military to stage a coup or take action against Iran.

  • 5 insults Trump hurled at fellow Republicans in upcoming book

    5 insults Trump hurled at fellow Republicans in upcoming book

  • McConnell: Senate Rules Committee hearing in Georgia a 'silly stunt'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chalked up Monday’s rare Senate Rules Committee field hearing in Georgia on voting rights to a “silly stunt” and a “partisan circus” by Democrats.

  • U.S. declined to prosecute Trump Commerce chief after watchdog findings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute the Trump administration's Commerce Department chief Wilbur Ross after the department's inspector general's office found he misrepresented the full rationale for seeking to reinstate a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census in congressional testimony, according to a letter made public Monday. The July 15 letter from Commerce Department Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson addressed to congressional leaders is a response to earlier allegations by U.S. senators that the agencies concealed the "contribution of a political redistricting strategist in the rationale for the addition of a citizenship question."

  • Trump Is Telling His Dinner Pals He’s Planning to Run for President in 2024

    In conversations with at least 3 people, a top GOP source says, Trump has said he wants another run at the White House

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

    Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona's electoral votes. Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. The “forensic audit,” as Senate GOP leaders are calling their review, is overseen by Cyber Ninjas, a small computer security firm with no election experience before Trump began questioning the 2020 results.

  • 2020 polls badly understated support for GOP candidates, review finds, and nobody's sure why

    2020 polls badly understated support for GOP candidates, review finds, and nobody's sure why