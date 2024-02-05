What solutions Charlotte leaders are considering to address teen crime?

Charlotte’s troubled teens need solutions.

Youth crime is skyrocketing across our community, and on Monday, Charlotte city leaders tried to come up with ways to stop the violence.

By Channel 9′s count, just this year, six shootings have involved teenagers under 18. Of those cases, three have died.

Community Crisis: Kids and Crime

The most recent of those was last week, when 17-year-old Melakah Corbette was gunned down in west Charlotte. He was a student at Julius Chambers High School.

Shootings involving teens are one reason some council members on the Housing, Safety and Community Committee met Monday. They were tasked with coming up with new strategies or policies to try to reduce juvenile crime.

Committee members also aimed to target ways to address repeat juvenile offenders. Channel 9 has also reported many instances of repeat juvenile offenders when it comes to stolen cars in our city -- another crime that happens often here.

>> Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz is at the meeting and will share any new strategies leaders come up with.

(WATCH BELOW: Youth gun violence: Why is it happening and how can it be stopped?)