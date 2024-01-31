Solutions Recovery duo awarded for substance use recovery efforts in Oshkosh

Megan Edwards and Trevor Fenrich of Solutions Recovery listen to University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Chief of Police Chris Tarmann.

OSHKOSH ― Two people are being recognized for saving lives in the community.

Trevor Fenrich and Megan Edwards’ work hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the Solutions Recovery staff members were given the 2023 We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award for their efforts in substance abuse recovery.

The Winnebago County Public Health Department announced the recipients earlier this month after making presentations to Edwards and Fenrich.

“I just feel honored and flattered just to be thought of for this award because the OFR (Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review Team) has such an amazing reputation and they do amazing work with all of their community partners,” said Edwards, the program director of Solutions Recovery.

“I was in recovery, so once I was able to get back on my feet and see recovery is possible, it instilled a passion within me to help others because many don’t realize this isn’t easy without the help of those who’ve gone through recovery.

“So working with the OFR, we were able to look through the data to see what gaps there are in the recovery process in the community and provide the necessary programs needed,” she added.

We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award recognizes people who increase access to substance and mental health resources.

Program director Megan Edwards and executive director Trevor Fenrich of Solutions Recovery show off their We Heart You Celebration of Excellence awards.

Given out annually by the OFR, the We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award recognizes people or organizations that increase access to substance and mental health resources.

It also serves to acknowledge those who contribute experience, data and meaningful input to help save lives in Winnebago County.

And Fenrich and Edwards have been at the forefront of these kind of initiatives through the various programs they offer at Solutions Recovery.

Featuring all staff with “lived experiences,” Solutions Recovery provides a 24/7 rec center and a sober living program with seven houses for people recovering from addictions.

Fenrich even served as the lead technician on the We Heart You mobile app, which connects people to substance use resources across Winnebago, Calumet and Outagamie counties.

The app has a live chat function that feeds people directly to Solutions’ 24/7 peer response team.

“We’re a one-stop, drop-in center that provides a safe haven for people who are recovering and need help growing connections,” explained Fenrich, who serves as Solutions Recovery’s executive director.

“This is a safe space to be with no substances involved, so we provide the environment for people that struggle with substance abuse, we give that extra support for people coming out of treatment or jail who are looking to get back into the community.

“We have our hotline, peer response program and we also provide child care services for people who attend our groups and all the events we put on throughout the year,” Fenrich added.

Solutions Recovery is one of 47 partners working together on the OFR to prevent overdose deaths.

According to the Winnebago County Public Health Department, Solutions Recovery is one of 47 partners representing 36 agencies working together on the OFR team to prevent overdose deaths.

This team examines individual, organizational and systems level factors related to overdose deaths in Winnebago County.

“Trevor and Megan are incredibly special people with lived experience and perspectives to get people well, and it takes a certain level of passion to motivate others to change,” said OFR Project Manager Jennifer Skolaski.

“We just had to recognize the amazing work they’ve been doing this past year, especially with Trevor’s work on the app and Megan with the peer response team.”

The OFR and Solutions Recovery will be hosting a We Heart You event March 13 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Culver Center to bridge those battling recovery with the broader community.

This year’s keynote speaker will be former NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Vin Baker, who currently serves as an assistant coach on the Milwaukee Bucks.

