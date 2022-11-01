‘We will solve this crime’: Police speak out after Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting

Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died in a shooting, sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Houston police responded to 810 Billiards & Bowling after they received a shooting call Tuesday morning.

Police said one man was killed when an argument turned into gunshots after the private party had ended. Two other victims were taken to a hospital.

Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Karyn Greer that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the victim who died. Takeoff’s representative later confirmed his death.

Police said an incident occurred after the private party ended when an argument started between unknown individuals, shortly after that, shots were fired.

When police arrived, they located Takeoff dead with gunshot wounds. Police said bystanders fled the scene during the shooting leaving them with little information at this time in the investigation.

Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos member, also attended the party but was not injured, according to sources.

Police have not released the names of the other two victims who were injured but confirmed their injuries were non-life threatening.

“I spoke to this young man’s mother just an hour ago. I want everybody to understand the pain, the suffering of a mother,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. “I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family and all of his friends who are still in deep pain and shock right now.”

On Monday, Quavo and Takeoff promoted their new song and music video “Messy” in a social media post. They also posted videos of them cruising through downtown Houston.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to contact them immediately.

“We will solve this crime, let us solve this crime. Let us bring the person or persons to justice,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia and attended Berkmar High School.

The 28-year-old began his music career in 2008 in a group with Quavious Marshall, aka Quavo, and their cousin Kiari Cephus, known as Offset.

The group originally formed as Polo Club before they changed the name to Migos. Their first breakout “Versace” came out in 2013 but the group’s biggest success was their 2017 album “Culture.”

The album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard and featured their first No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee.”

Rappers, including Yung Miami, Ja Rule, other musicians and entertainers expressed their grief and condolences upon hearing the news of the rappers death.

