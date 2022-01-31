To solve family mysteries, he wonders what Tampa gangster buried in yard

TAMPA — Dark mysteries dominate an Ocala man’s family history.

At least one uncle was the victim of an unsolved murder, and another was possibly killed.

A cousin died by suicide, but there could have been foul play.

His adoption papers list the wrong name for his biological mother, possibly because they were forged so he could be sold.

And his adoptive father might have been connected to organized crime.

“It seems like everything about my family’s life is a question,” said Matthew Bacalis, 72. “I just want answers.”

That search for truth recently brought Bacalis back to his childhood neighbor’s West Tampa home.

It once belonged to man with alleged ties to organized crime, who was charged with but acquitted of one of Tampa’s most infamous gangland murders.

Bacalis believes that the neighbor could have buried something in the backyard that is linked to a mafia mystery.

The item might still be there, Bacalis said, and could help answer some of his family mysteries.

“Maybe something important is there,” he said. “Maybe it is nothing important. Maybe it’s gone. Maybe nothing was ever there. But I need to know.”

To understand why, Bacalis said, one must know the full story, which begins decades before he was born in 1950.

Bacalis family history

Bacalis said his adoptive father, James Bacalis, spoke of a brother named George who was murdered in Georgia in the 1920s. Bacalis does not recall further details, nor could the Tampa Bay Times find more.

There is plenty of information about the 1934 murder of his father’s other brother, Jerry Bacalis, who was president of Tampa’s Try-Me Bottling Company, which had a line of soft drinks.

According to news archives:

Police alleged that Jerry Bacalis’ wife was having an affair with his business partner, Peter Frank. A divorce was in the works. Then, in September 1934, Jerry Bacalis had friend George Lemons spend the night. Lemons allegedly helped Frank sneak into the home to shoot and kill Jerry Bacalis while he was in bed.

Frank was convicted of murder, but the Florida Supreme Court reversed that decision.

James Bacalis took over the bottling company.

Then, in 1941, James Bacalis’ nephew, also named George Bacalis, was found dead in the bay. His wrists and ankles were tied, and he was bound to a rowboat’s anchor rope, according to news archives. Police ruled it a suicide because the knots were bound in the front.

“That left my father to keep the Bacalis name alive,” Bacalis said. “That’s why he wanted me.”

Bacalis said his parents never admitted he was adopted, but, at 7, he overheard a relative mention it. Over the years, Bacalis said, he searched the house for adoption papers, kept what he found and never told his parents.

Meanwhile, his father occasionally discussed the family mysteries.

“He swore his nephew George was murdered,” Bacalis said. “I recall going to a Greek Orthodox church one Christmas or Easter and my father saw Peter Frank, who killed his brother. My father started screaming, ‘I am going to kill you before I die.’”

He also told Bacalis about their neighbor, Joe Provenzano.

“Things like he was in the mafia and connected to a murder,” Bacalis said.

Early in his adult life, Provenzano was arrested for petty crimes related to numbers running and illegal liquor.

Then, in December 1948, gangster Jimmy Velasco was shot and killed in Ybor City as his wife and daughter looked on. His family said he was murdered by the Santo Trafficante Jr. crime family because he was growing too powerful.

News archives report that the family released receipts that they say proved Velasco used illegal gambling money to fund candidates who would ignore the mafia’s crimes. They released a list of alleged bribes he gave to elected officials, which included then-Mayor Curtis Hixon.

A Hillsborough County grand jury declared the list to be a hoax, but a federal commission charged with exposing organized crime throughout the nation later believed it was legitimate.

Velasco’s widow fingered Provenzano as the killer in a lineup. Six witnesses corroborated Provenzano’s alibi that he was at his mother-in-law’s at the time of the murder. He was acquitted.

Provenzano was connected to another murder in 1953. He was at a bar on Nebraska Avenue when an employee was shot and killed. The case remains unsolved, but, according to news archives, police believed the victim was not the target and that it was either Provenzano or alleged gangster Paul Ferraro, who was also at the bar.

Bacalis said his family was close with the Provenzanos and that the son, John Provenzano, treated him like a little brother and taught him to play baseball.

At some point in Bacalis’ childhood, he said, Provenzano moved out, but the wife, son, daughter and mother remained at the house. Provenzano returned from time to time, “but parked at my house so nobody would see him.”

Then, Bacalis said, when he was 20, Provenzano needed someone to “be his ears” while home for an hour.

“His hearing had failed, and he was worried someone was after him,” Bacalis said. “So, if somebody came up and was trying to get in after him, I would hear them and let him know.”

The conversation was uncomfortable, Bacalis recalled. Provenzano told him things like, “You know I’ve killed people.” He said he knew who shot the bar employee, and that Bacalis’ father helped exonerate him of the Velasco murder, but did not say he was guilty of that hit. “He also said my father’s bottling company used to pick up gambling money” for the mafia.

Was Provenzano joking, Bacalis wondered, or coming clean?

“I didn’t want to know more,” Bacalis said. “I changed the topic.”

So, Bacalis brought up the concrete picnic table that Provenzano had built years earlier in the backyard.

“I said, ‘I always loved that table. I used to love to come over to jump off it and eat it at,’” Bacalis said. “And he just smiled at me and said, ‘There’s history in that table.’”

That sentence reads innocent, Bacalis admitted, but it didn’t sound innocent. Provenzano stressed “in” and said it in the same dark tone as when discussing organized crime earlier. If Provenzano was serious, he was saying there was something literal, not figurative, in that table, Bacalis said. And, considering the context of the conversation, he thinks it was connected to organized crime.

“What could it be?” Bacalis said. “I have no idea. Maybe this is all in my head. But I think it’s true and would like to know.”

He was 5 or 6 when he watched Provenzano build the table, Bacalis said. It was the size of a normal picnic table. The posts were connected to a concrete footer that was 6 inches under the earth. The footer was 6 feet long, 4 feet wide and 2 feet thick.

“That’s what I remember,” he said. “But I am remembering it as a small child. It could have been smaller.”

Inside or under the footer is where Bacalis believes that history would have been hidden.

The search for answers

Bacalis left Tampa when he was 20 for Sarasota, Miami, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and then Ocala, working in the automotive parts industry.

All the while, he searched for his biological parents.

Jacksonville’s Springfield Hospital and Dr. Alvah Weathers are listed on his adoption papers, which Bacalis shared with the Times.

In 2008, he learned the truth about both.

A year after Bacalis was born, the hospital was shut down and the doctor was sentenced to seven years in prison for providing illegal abortions. The doctor was also accused of coercing women into putting up their babies for adoption and then writing fake birth and adoption documents.

“Dozens of online ancestry message boards and adoption databases host questions from people ... from across the United States and Europe, searching for the truth about whom their real birth parents might have been,” Jacksonville historian and author Tim Gilmore wrote on his jaxpsychogeo.com website, “having in their possession fake birth certificates signed by Dr. Alvah Weathers at Springfield Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.”

Gilmore told the Times that there are unsubstantiated rumors that the doctor did so because he sold the babies rather than going through the legal adoption process.

Bacalis’ adoption papers list Myrtice Parker as the biological mother.

Four years ago, Bacalis connected with half siblings by sending his DNA to Ancestry.com. Their mother died in 2016 but had mentioned she once put up a son for adoption.

But her name was not Myrtice Parker.

So who is Parker? Possibly a name that Weathers falsified because he sold the baby, Bacalis said.

The revelations about his birth brought him back to West Tampa.

There is no evidence that his adoptive father was tied to organized crime, as Provenzano allegedly claimed.

But, if his adoptive father was the type of man who would illegally buy a baby from a doctor like Weathers, maybe Provenzano was telling the truth, Bacalis said. And did that make his other stories true?

Bacalis’ adoptive parents are dead.

Provenzano, his wife and son are dead. The Times could not learn if Provenzano’s daughter was still alive, but Bacalis said she did not have children.

So, for now, Bacalis said, the only way he can confirm those theories is to learn if Provenzano hid something in or under that concrete footer.

“If that is true, I think what he told me is true,” Bacalis said.

It would not solve the older family mysteries, but at least it “would give me answers to something,” Bacalis said.

A return to West Tampa

He connected with the owner of Provenzano’s old house near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Columbus Drive.

The owner asked that her name and her address remain anonymous, but the Times confirmed through old address books that was where Provenzano lived and that Bacalis resided next door.

The current owner told the Times that she has lived at that home for 30 years and that there was never a concrete table outside.

Still, because it was hidden under the earth, Bacalis hoped the footer was still there. Before going, he showed the Times old photographs of the table’s location.

The homeowner allowed Bacalis on her property and said he could poke the lawn with stakes.

When he arrived from Ocala, Bacalis knew there would be no answer that day.

An aging shed sits where the table once did.

The homeowner said she will remove it in a year or two, at which time he can return.

Bacalis was disappointed, but patient.

“I’ve waited this long,” he said. “I can wait a longer.”