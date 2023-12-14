Can you solve GCHQ’s ‘trickiest’ Christmas challenge

GCHQ has unveiled its hardest ever Christmas puzzle, which needs a “mix of minds” to solve.

The intelligence and cyber agency’s in-house puzzlers have created a series of seven increasingly complex tasks that reveal a festive message once solved.

The puzzles, which GCHQ said was its “trickiest Christmas Challenge so-far”, include disciplines such as codebreaking, maths and analysis and tests lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance skills in order to solve.

GCHQ said these were all key skills needed by those who work at the service to help them keep the country safe.

More than 1,000 schools have registered in advance for the intelligence agency’s Christmas challenge, which is in its third year.

It aims to inspire young people to study STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), as well as providing an insight into GCHQ’s work. The agency stressed that secondary school classes across the UK and Northern Ireland will need to work as a team to crack the code.

Instructions

The seven questions below each have a one-word answer which can follow ‘Christmas’.

Use the design of the card to help you to put letters from your answers into the grid

below to find the final answer.

Anne Keast-Butler, the director of GCHQ, said: “Our puzzlers have created a challenge which is designed for a mix of minds to solve. Whether you are an analyst, an engineer or a creative, there is a puzzle for everyone. This is one for classmates, family and friends to try to solve together.”

She said puzzles had always been at the heart of GCHQ and that such skills represent the agency’s historic roots in cryptography and encryption “and continue to be important to our modern-day mission to keep the country safe”.

The Christmas card also includes a nod to the agency’s wartime home at Bletchley Park with a rare image of the snow-covered mansion featured as part of its design.

The image was taken in January 1940, before a photography ban was introduced at Bletchley Park, and discovered in the personal family album of codebreaker Joan Wingfield.

The GCHQ Christmas card features the challenge

Ms Wingfield was a talented cryptographer working on breaking Italian naval codes during her time at Bletchley Park. She later met and married Arthur Bonsall, GCHQ’s seventh director, who served from 1973 to 1978.

Ms Keast-Butler said: “GCHQ’s history at Bletchley Park is represented in this year’s Christmas card as a reminder of the role this historic place has played in our wartime efforts but also as home to this year’s AI Safety Summit.”

Different thinking required

To celebrate Ms Keast-Butler’s passion for maths, this year a maths-based bonus puzzle is included.

Colin, a chief puzzler at GCHQ, said the puzzle, while fun, was also to introduce students to how people work at the agency.

“Christmas is a great opportunity for GCHQ to engage young people, hence our annual Christmas Challenge,” he said.

“Our mission relies on people thinking differently and finding inventive ways to approach challenges.

“Like the work at GCHQ, solving the puzzles on the card requires a mix of minds, and we want to show young people that thinking differently is a gift.

“In order to read the final message these different approaches need to be brought together, demonstrating the value of teamwork as the final piece of the puzzle.”

