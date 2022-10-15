Solve Industrial to open distribution center in Steele Creek, bring new jobs to area

Solve Industrial Motion Group will open a new distribution center in Steele Creek that will bring 60 jobs to the area, the company announced this week.

The state-of-the-art center will open as the company expand their Charlotte headquarters and distribution operations.

The company is investing over $34 million into a 282,000 square foot, build-to-suit facility. It will house the company’s headquarters and distribution operations.

Solve Industrial Motion Group is expanding its HQ and opening a new distribution center in Steele Creek. Solve makes bearings and power transmission components. CLT is providing $725K and Meck County is providing $515K. 51 jobs retained plus 60 new ones #CLTCC #MeckBOCC @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/YRx2xxJjw4 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 12, 2022

The site will be located off Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

ALSO READ: New frontiers emerging for industrial development in Charlotte region

Solve is partnering with Beacon Partners for site development and construction will start in 2022 with a complete build-out scheduled in 2023.

“Charlotte represents a strategic expansion of our network while reinforcing our position as the most trusted and knowledgeable source for bearings and power transmission products,” Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell said.

Solve has been operating in Charlotte since the early 1990′s. They manufacture bearings and power transmission component parts to industrial markets.

“Solve choosing to expand in Charlotte speaks to the strong ecosystem of support that our city provides,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We look forward to continuing to work with them as they grow their footprint in the Steele Creek area and provide good-paying jobs for our residents.”

Story continues

The new job positions will vary from warehousing associates, marketing positions, managerial positions and executive roles.

The project is a collaborative effort between Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte, after the company received an incentives award from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

(WATCH BELOW: Neighbors push back on volunteer fire station proposed for their Steele Creek street)