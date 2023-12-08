Solve Nashville's traffic problems, but don’t burden taxpayers with a transit plan

Mayor Freddie O'Connell is in between the proverbial a rock and a hard place with the traffic problems in Nashville.

He campaigned for updated transit with no commitments on how to fund the plan. Everyone who travels to Nashville will agree that as soon as you hit the Davidson County line, it is a nightmare.

Something bold has to be done to correct decades of bad leadership in the planning and managing of the cities growth and infrastructure.

The ideas being proposed are for the downtown and surrounding areas. I do not see the remedy for the traffic.

More mobility lanes for bikes, buses and walking routes. So, where do the cars go and where are the parking spaces? It’s not a very viable option for the average citizen.

A simple action to change every other side street in congested neighborhoods to one-directional traffic would be a step in the right direction.

Citizens are still hurting from Nashville's 2020 property tax increase

In 2020, Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council hit us with a 34% property tax increase to right the city’s finances. Fast forward, Nashville and Tennessee taxpayers are spending billions on the Titans’ new football stadium and rebuilding the East Bank.

There are major efforts to bring Major League Baseball and NASCAR. All of these may require taxpayers additional funds and will add to the traffic congestion.

Mayor O'Connell has been advised to hold a voter referendum on transit in November.

But Nashville residents are hurting with the current cost of living. Raising taxes so Downtown can continue to rake in billions of dollars a year is not in my plans.

I cannot afford a second property tax increase in less than four years.

I wish Mayor O'Connell success, but he must find a way to pay for this transit plan within the boundaries that are reaping the rewards.

Steve Jones, Nashville 37221

