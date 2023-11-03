Solving a problem with murder: Feds lay out case in Nashville murder-for-hire trial

In March 2020, Erik Maund had a problem. Then with some cash, the help of Gilad Peled, Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey, “he solved it with murder.”

That's what Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire told 16 jurors in a the federal courthouse in Nashville on Friday.

Opening statements began at the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in the federal murder-for-hire trial against Maund, Brockway and Carey. The men are accused of the killings of 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway. The men also face charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday, March 16, 2020, that what initially looked like a fatal car crash has turned into a double homicide investigation.

The maximum sentence for a federal murder-for-hire conviction is life imprisonment or death.

Federal prosecutors laid out their case against the three men in the high-profile case with connections stretching from Nashville to Austin, Texas and beyond. They hinted at evidence and testimony to come over the trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks and include the testimony of Peled, who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.

This trial is really like three trials, said attorney Benjamin Perry, who is representing Carey. During opening statements, each co-defendant’s attorney tried, in some way, to both impugn Peled and place blame on the others.

“This is not a defense team,” Perry told the jury during his opening statement for Carey. “We are all individuals.”

Government’s theory of the case: Solving a problem with murder

Lawyers wrapped up jury selection at around 7 p.m. Thursday, landing on a group of 12 jurors and four alternates made up of three men and 13 women.

During his opening statement for the government, McGuire described Maund as a man in a tough spot.

During a February 2020 trip to Nashville from Austin, Texas, where Maund ran his family’s well-known auto dealership, Maund arranged a meeting with an escort named “Layla Love” — later revealed to be Williams — McGuire said.

Lanway, Williams’ “on-again, off-again” boyfriend, found Maund’s name on her phone, McGuire said, and began threatening to reveal the alleged affair with Williams unless he sent him several thousands of dollars.

In early March, Maund was put in touch with Gilad Peled, a former soldier in the Israel Defense Forces who worked for years in personal security, including as Charlie Sheen’s bodyguard.

Maund was adamant he wouldn’t go to the police regarding the alleged extortion; instead, he authorized an action plan that was initially supposed to be strictly information gathering, McGuire said.

The plan was to hire a team of operatives to travel to Nashville to “take appropriate measures” at the client’s request, McGuire said.

Peled hired Brockway, who then assembled a team of other security professionals, all “highly trained” combat veterans, McGuire said: Tony Repinski, David Conaway and Carey. McGuire said Maund, Peled and the members of the “team” communicated over the encrypted messaging app Signal.

At some point in Nashville, Repinski and Conaway started getting “bad vibes” and left the operation, McGuire said.

By March 11, 2020, Repinski and Conaway had left the operation, Brockway had just arrived in Nashville, and things had reached a fever pitch, McGuire told the jurors.

Lanway called Maund that day and set a deadline of 8 p.m. If he didn’t have $25,000 by then, he’d reveal Maund’s secret, McGuire said. The businessman was “freaking out.”

That’s when Peled came to him with the idea to kill the couple, which Brockway and Carey had proposed, McGuire said. Maund “jumped at it,” McGuire said.

“Peled will tell you (Maund) didn’t hesitate,” McGuire said.

Prosecutors said there is video and audio from security cameras at Williams’ home the night of March 12, 2020, that shows her and Lanway walking out that front door for the last time.

What happens next, you can’t see, but will hear, McGuire told the jury. The sound of a car door opening. A man’s scream. A gunshot. Glass breaking. A car starting. The screams of a woman, trailing off as the car drives away.

Construction crews discovered Williams and Lanway the next morning in her 2005 white Acura, at a site off Old Hickory Boulevard three miles from Williams’ home. They both had been fatally shot.

Over months and in varying sums, Maund transferred Peled about $750,000 for the killing, McGuire said bank records will show.

How the feds 'put the pieces together'

Law enforcement approached Conaway, one of the men who left the operation before the killings occurred, in summer 2021. He agreed to work with the FBI, to wear a wire and make recorded phone calls to Brockway and Carey, McGuire said.

Jurors will hear those calls, McGuire said, which describe “what it takes to complete a murder for hire.”

Peled also worked with the FBI, and made phone calls to Maund and the other co-defendants that McGuire said are incriminating. According to the indictment in the case, Maund at one point ordered Carey to be killed after Peled claimed he was asking for more money, a ruse apparently devised by law enforcement.

Maund's attorney: ‘They wanted the millionaire’

Samuel Bassett, an Austin attorney representing Maund, tried to portray Peled as a man in dire financial straits who saw an opportunity to make money off a fearful Maund.

“[Maund] did not intend” for anyone to be kidnapped and killed, Bassett told the jury. Bassett said that communications between Maund and Peled show that Peled was told to take care of the issue, “and that’s all it shows.”

He spent time describing how Peled’s story to law enforcement changed over time, and he asked the jury to consider how credible they find him as he gives his testimony.

Bassett described a situation in which law enforcement used Peled — who he says is looking out for his best interest rather than telling the truth — to get to Maund.

“They wanted the millionaire,” Bassett said of law enforcement’s work investigating Maund. “He was the trophy.”

Attorney pleads for differentiation between facts and theories

Brockway’s attorney, Luke Evans, urged the jury to differentiate between facts and “the government’s theories.”

Evans spent part of his opening statement attempting to impugn Peled, who is expected to testify against the men next week. He said to jurors that Peled is going to “perform” during testimony in hopes of receiving a more favorable sentence.

“You bet your bottom dollar that he (Peled) is going to come in here and perform,” Evans said.

Peled’s sentencing is scheduled for December.

Evans also argued that Carey was the one who escalated the operation into a murder scheme.

Carey’s attorney, Benjamin Perry, hinted at an audio recording in which Brockway allegedly says he is a “shooter.” However, Perry went as far as admitting to the jury that Carey drove Williams car that night and that he received money from Peled after March 12, but he asked the jury to consider what happened before the murders occurred.

Perry said Carey had no contact with Maund or Peled before then.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murder-for-hire trial: Feds lay out case against Erik Maund