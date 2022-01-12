Solving Restaurant Labor Shortage with Tech: Hear From CEO of Presto in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of Presto to discuss driving labor productivity, Presto technology and solving for the labor shortage, and a recently-announced partnership with Checkers. The event featured Presto CEO Rajat Suri joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Our enterprise-grade touch, vision, and voice technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 250,000 systems shipped, we are one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.

Mr. Suri discussed:

Driving labor productivity

Presto technology and solving for the labor shortage

Partnership with Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

About the Speaker:

Rajat Suri is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Presto. Raj founded Presto in 2008 while pursuing his doctorate at MIT. He has also cofounded Zimride (now Lyft), the popular ride-sharing company. He holds a bachelors from the University of Waterloo and also attended a Ph.D. / MBA program at MIT.