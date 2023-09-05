Solwyn apartment construction progresses; second Dutch Bros might be a neighbor

Sep. 4—The 330-unit Solwyn apartments construction is expected to go vertical "imminently" after a year of infrastructure and foundation work beset with supply chain challenges.

The project near Beckner and Cerrillos roads is three years on from New York-based Abacus Capital Group's first early neighborhood notification meeting in August 2020.

Abacus has also been at work on the 240-unit Turquesa Apartments behind Santa Fe Place, since 2018 with the initial plan having been to have them ready by 2020. That project is in the finishing stages of construction with lease applications being accepted, said Jennifer Jenkins, principal of JenkinsGavin, a Santa Fe land use and project management firm representing the Solwyn and Turquesa projects.

Solwyn will be among the first apartment communities in Santa Fe with more than 300 units, along with the 355-unit Madera Apartments on South Meadows near N.M. 550 with its first 140 units open and the 332-unit Arcadia Apartments in Las Soleras. The 234-unit Cielo Luxury Living on Beckner, next to the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, plans to add 80 units and Zia Station is in the early city approval process for 384 units.

Solwyn will scatter 330 units among 17 buildings on 24.55 acres. Jenkins estimates the first residents will move in around early 2025.

Abacus also owns the neighboring 11 acres at 5407 Beckner Road that runs along Cerrillos and is destined for commercial development. A name has not been selected for the development, but "Abacus has been in conversations with Dutch Bros," she said.

The first Dutch Bros in Santa Fe opened on July 28 at the site of the former Cheeks strip club on Cerrillos Road.