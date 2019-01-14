How Do Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited’s (NSE:SDBL) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited (NSE:SDBL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Som Distilleries & Breweries:

0.15 = ₹554m ÷ (₹5.8b – ₹2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Som Distilleries & Breweries has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Som Distilleries & Breweries Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Som Distilleries & Breweries’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 20% average in the Beverage industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Som Distilleries & Breweries’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Som Distilleries & Breweries.

How Som Distilleries & Breweries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Som Distilleries & Breweries has total assets of ₹5.8b and current liabilities of ₹2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Som Distilleries & Breweries has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.