Gravity feels like it's pulling everything toward Earth, but why? AdventurePhoto/E+ via WikimediaCommons Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does gravity pull us down and not up? - Gracie, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Magnets attract