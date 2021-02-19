Somali government forces seal off streets of Mogadishu as armed opposition activists fight soldiers

Antoaneta Roussi
An armoured personnel carrier on a sealed off street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops&#xa0; - REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An armoured personnel carrier on a sealed off street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops - REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Protests turned violent in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday when demonstrators took to the streets to march against delayed elections, and security forces loyal to the government and armed guards protecting the opposition exchanged fire.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s four-year term expired on 8 February without a way forward for an election, throwing the country into a political crisis. Opposition parties have called for the formation of a transitional government in the interim.

On Wednesday, the federal government suspended public gatherings citing a rise in Covid-19 cases. The ban was ignored by opposition parties, who were seen marching on the street with masks and placards in a video uploaded to social media, before gunfire erupted.

Hours before the clashes with demonstrators, a hotel near to the Presidential Palace where a former prime minister and president and leaders of the opposition were staying came under heavy gunfire.

The second round of gunfire began shortly after Hassan Ali Khaire, the former prime minister, began leading the protest march. Mr Khaire in a statement claimed that shells fired against the protesters landed inside the airport grounds.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Farmajo's predecessor, blamed the government for “shedding the blood of citizens” preparing for peaceful demonstrations.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia on Friday said it was “deeply concerned” about the armed clashes and called for “calm and restraint,” urging all parties to open lines of communication.

Abdi Aynte, a former Somali minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development, said that the biggest winner of the escalation would be the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group, Al-Shabaab.

“They're [Al-Shabaab] revelling at the spectre of security forces fighting political opposition instead of chasing their sleeper cells in Mogadishu,” he said, referring to the group’s underground terrorist networks.

Somalia’s outgoing prime minister, Mohamed Husein Roble, said in a video address that the clashes in the capital were unfortunate but that armed forces would protect citizens.

Jihan Abdullahi Hassan, the former director general for the Ministry of Defence, told The Daily Telegraph: "Last night we couldn't sleep as we were hearing gunshots. That amount of energy and ammunition could be used to fight the real enemy of Somalia, which is Al-Shabaab."

She added: "Al-Shabaab benefits from chaos, so they are celebrating today."

Recommended Stories

  • Somali capital gunfire amid election protests

    It comes after militiamen attacked army positions, close to the presidential palace, overnight.

  • Russia brokers unusual prisoner exchange between Israel and Syria

    Russia has brokered an unusual prisoner swap that saw Syria release an Israeli woman who crossed into the country on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The big picture: The two weeks leading up to the deal involved a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the capture of two Syrian shepherds by Israel as bargaining chips, and the refusal of a Syrian prisoner to leave prison as part of the deal.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backstory: An Israeli woman in her 20s crossed into Syria two weeks ago via the Golan Heights, entered a village and began speaking with local people.Someone apparently alerted the Syrian military that an Israeli had wandered into the village, because she was arrested and taken for questioning by Syrian intelligence officers.The Syrians initially suspected that she was a spy, as did Israeli officials who heard an Israeli woman had been captured. But it soon became clear that she was a civilian.The Syrians notified Russian forces in Syria, who informed the Israelis of the full situation. At that point the Israelis made clear that they viewed this as a humanitarian issue and asked the Russians to facilitate a deal. The Syrians quickly agreed to the idea of a prisoner exchange, but the process was dragged out over two weeks due to a series of complications.The Russians initially tried to broaden the discussions, asking Israel to restrain its airstrikes in Syria on the grounds that they make it more difficult to transport humanitarian aid. In addition to Netanyahu's call with Putin, the Israeli defense and foreign ministers also spoke to their Russian counterparts.A deal was eventually reached: Israel would release two Syrians convicted of terrorism-related offenses and provide Syria with COVID-19 aid.On Wednesday, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat traveled to Moscow, where the Israeli woman had already been taken. An Israeli doctor deemed her in good health and ready to travel.But then there was a snag. One of the prisoners said he would rather remain in an Israeli prison for the 14 years left in his term than be deported to Syria, the Israeli officials say.However, Israeli soldiers had already been sent to the buffer zone between Israel and Syria in search of bargaining chips. They had waited for two shepherds to cross into an Israeli enclave and captured them.Syria ultimately agreed to swap the Israeli woman for the shepherds. They were released on Thursday, and a jet departed from Israel to bring the woman home.Behind the scenes: The incident was kept under a strict gag order for the past two weeks due to concerns that any press reports could sabotage the deal.On Tuesday, the Israeli Cabinet convened urgently under a veil of secrecy. The ministers themselves didn’t know what it was about until they arrived at the Prime Minister’s office and were asked to sign nondisclosure forms. The Israeli military censor banned Israeli media from reporting any details about the Cabinet meeting beyond the fact that it took place, leading to speculation across the country about what had happened.Between the lines: It's still unclear what led the Israeli citizen to cross the border.Israeli officials say she had studied Arabic and was previously stopped trying to cross the border fence into Gaza.“She seems like a person in need of adventure," an Israeli official told me.What's next: She's expected to be interrogated by Israeli security services upon her return to assess why she traveled to Syria.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for COVAX and WHO

    Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. "With today's announcement we make clear: We're standing side-by-side with the poorest countries," Scholz said. "We'll only be safe if there is immunisation through vaccination all over the world," Scholz said.

  • Czechs drop shop reopening plan amid COVID surge

    The Czech government dropped plans on Friday to open all retail shops from next week due to a surge in coronavirus cases as hospitals struggle with a continued influx of patients and a dwindling number of available beds. The country of 10.7 million has Europe's highest infection rate with 968 new cases per 100,000 people on a two-week basis, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Health Minister Jan Blatny said the COVID-19 situation had "significantly worsened".

  • Biden Balks At $50,000 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Proposal

    Top Democrats are urging the president to go big. He's not so sure.

  • High-stakes sports bettor Mattress Mack opens furniture stores to Texans seeking shelter from winter storm

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has welcomed displaced Texas residents to sleep on his showroom furniture.

  • U.K. Deficit Hits $380 Billion as Sunak Prepares for Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. government borrowing climbed to 270.6 billion pounds ($378 billion) in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, highlighting the challenge facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to return the public finances to a sustainable path.The figures are the last snapshot before Sunak announces his budget on March 3. Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks.The budget deficit stood at 8.8 billion pounds in January, a month that normally generates a surplus as payments of self-assessed income tax, corporate tax and Christmas sales taxes pour into the Treasury. It was the first January shortfall for 10 years, though well below forecasts.While Sunak has signaled that tax rises or spending cuts will eventually be needed, business lobbies and economists say acting too soon risks Britain’s recovery from the worst economic slump in over 300 years. That message was reinforced this week when the Resolution Foundation warned that almost one in 10 U.K. workers expect to lose their jobs in the next three months.Sunak has spent almost 300 billion pounds in response to the pandemic, leaving total debt above 2 trillion pounds, the equivalent of almost a year’s economic output.The January deficit was well below the 25 billion pounds forecast by both the Office for Budget Responsibility and private-sector economists. The ONS said it was hard to explain the difference, noting that revenue was boosted last month by self-assessed income tax receipts deferred from last July. In addition, the end of the Brexit transition period in December meant that many regular payments to the European Union stopped last month. They included contributions to the EU budget, which averaged around 1 billion pounds a month.Tax revenue fell 1% in January from a year earlier, while spending surged almost 32%, despite a drop in debt-interest costs. The ONS figures do not include costs relating to non-payment of state-backed loans issued during the pandemic.As a result, the deficit for the whole of 2020-21 is likely to come in well below the 394 billion pounds forecast by the fiscal watchdog until the ONS incorporates the writeoffs -- estimated at around 30 billion pounds this year -- into its own figures.(Adds details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Gunfire in Mogadishu as political tensions soar

    Somalia missed a deadline to hold an election by February 8, when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, was due to step down, creating a constitutional crisis.

  • Jab but no tab: Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots

    An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says.

  • Vaccination house call for 106-year-old LA resident

    Maria Torres is 106 years old.Knitting and solving crossword puzzles is how the mother of 12 passes the time in her small apartment in Los Angeles.For the last couple of weeks, Torres, a native from Guerrero, Mexico who migrated to the U.S. in 1976, had been asking her grandson Frankie Mercado for the COVID-19 vaccine.Torres: "I heard that someone who gets vaccinated doesn't die soon and that's what I don't want yet. I want to live some more days, whatever God grants me but my will is that: to last more days."But Mercado couldn't imagine taking his grandmother, who uses a walker, out of the apartment and driving her to a vaccination clinic.Just getting Torres from her bedroom to the kitchen is an ordeal.Enter C.J. Bartholomew, a Nurse Manager for CARE Ambulance."When I heard, you know, we have this lady who's 106 years old, she survived the last pandemic and she's really not able to leave her house. I figured coming in for a few hours on the weekend is the least I could do."On February 13 Bartholomew paid Torres a visit to administer the vaccine.Nurse Bartholomew stayed for 30 minutes after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to observe any reaction in Torres, who is healthy but has type two diabetes.He emphasized that the house call was a special occasion and as much as they would like to help more people like Torres, their resources are limited. Her grandson was thankful, saying he can't imagine life without the woman who has raised him since he was 5.Mercado: " I don't want her to die alone. I don't want her to be separated from me. And she's lived this long life, and the last thing I would want for her is to die alone and I can't visit her."This is the second pandemic Torres has lived through. She was a toddler during the 1918 Spanish flu. With one shot down and another to go, Torres says she hopes family and friends will soon start visiting again.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.