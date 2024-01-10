Somalia conflict: UN helicopter and passengers seized by al-Shabab

Somali Al-Shebab fighters gather on February 13, 2012 in Elasha Biyaha, in the Afgoei Corridor, after a demonstration to support the merger of Al-shebab and the Al-Qaeda network.
Al-Shabab has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for almost two decades

The Somali armed Islamist group al-Shabab has seized a United Nations helicopter, along with about eight people, both passengers and crew, local sources have told the BBC.

The helicopter landed in territory controlled by the group in central Somalia.

Some reports said it had been forced to make an emergency landing, while others said the landing was a mistake.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of southern and central Somalia.

The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency for nearly 20 years.

The seizure of the helicopter was confirmed to the BBC by Galmudug region Security Minister Mohamed Abdi Adan.

Several foreigners and two locals were on the helicopter, Somali military official Major Hassan Ali told Reuters news agency.

The helicopter was heading to Wisil town near the frontlines of an offensive against al-Shabab by government forces when it landed.

The UN has not yet commented.

The Somali government has in recent months intensified its fight against the al-Qaeda-linked group.

