Somalia meteorite: Joy as scientists find two new elements

Natasha Booty - BBC News
·1 min read

A huge meteorite that fell to Earth contains two minerals never seen before on our planet, scientists say.Canadian researchers said the rock was found in rural Somalia two years ago, but locals believe it is much older.

They call the stone Nightfall, and say is documented in poems, songs and dances that stretch back five generations. It is used today to sharpen knives.

The official names for the new minerals are elaliite and elkinstantonite.

They were identified by scientists at the University of Alberta who looked at a 70g fragment from the 15-tonne meteorite, which is said to be the ninth-biggest to reach our planet and is about 90% iron and nickel.

The name "elaliite" honours the fact that the meteorite was unearthed in the district of El Ali in Somalia, and "elkinstantonite" is named after Nasa expert Lindy Elkins-Tanton.

"Lindy has done a lot of work on how the cores of planets form, how these iron nickel cores form, and the closest analogue we have are iron meteorites. So it made sense to name a mineral after her and recognise her contributions to science," said Prof Chris Herd who curates the University of Alberta's meteorite collection.

A third, as-yet unidentified element is being analysed by the university's researchers who now hope to get their hands on more of the meteorite - not only to see what else they might discover, but also how it could be used on Earth.

"Whenever there's a new material that's known, material scientists are interested too because of the potential uses in a wide range of things in society," Prof Herd said of the "exciting" research.

Recommended Stories

  • Cost of living: Kent animal reserve food bill up by £130,000

    All enclosures at Port Lympne Reserve, which is home to 900 rare and endangered animals, are heated.

  • At least 4 reportedly killed as al Qaeda-linked militants storm hotel

    "So far we have confirmed the death of four people," said one security official, adding that others had been rescued from the besieged hotel.

  • Tilda Swinton: Cinema was a haven and a sanctuary

    The actor talks about the importance of cinema and its history as she receives a film archive award.

  • Shenzhou-15: China sends astronauts to Tiangong space station

    China has sent astronauts to live on its space station, the second permanent outpost in orbit.

  • Bagels and challah for Jews keeping kosher at World Cup

    A woman is about to show up at his Doha hotel to pick up her lunch: two bagel sandwiches. It's one of many calls and messages Chitrik is receiving these days for bagel sandwiches, freshly made in a designated kosher kitchen set up for Jewish World Cup fans who want to comply with Judaism’s set of dietary regulations during the tournament in Qatar. Chitrik said the kosher kitchen has been making 100 sandwiches a day to feed fans from around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the United States, Uruguay and Israel.

  • Israel PM Asks 50 Countries to Prevent UN Vote on ICJ Advisory

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has written to 50 heads of states in a bid to prevent a vote in the United Nations that seeks to request an advisory from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most Read from BloombergExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offlo

  • Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

    Makarov Pacific Higher Naval School The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort.Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s “partial mobilization order” for the war against Ukraine, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after showing up for work at the Makarov Pacific Higher Naval Sc

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today

    Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still save up to 65% on a popular wireless speaker, bestselling knife set and more.

  • Woo-hoo! Cyber Monday's been extended, and these 100+ top deals are still alive

    Shop Cyber Monday deals still in stock from all the big retailers: Best Buy, Dyson, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, Target and more.

  • This Egg Drop Experiment Goes All the Way to Space

    A former NASA engineer designed a complicated way to lift an egg into space and drop it back to Earth, recreating a popular childhood school project.

  • NASA's Orion photographed the Earth and Moon from a quarter-million miles away

    NASA's Orion spacecraft has shared a dramatic photo of the Earth and the Moon in a single shot.

  • Weather excellent for SpaceX launch of Japanese moon lander; will include local booster landing

    Weather conditions should be excellent for SpaceX's next Florida launch, a unique mission slated to fly a Japanese lander to the moon on Wednesday.

  • Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

    It follows the discovery of a Roman villa in Rutland hailed as one of the most significant in Britain.

  • SpaceX Set to Launch Private Moon Lander, Along with NASA 'Flashlight' Probe

    SpaceX is readying a Falcon 9 rocket for launch on early Wednesday morning. The mission, featuring both private and public payloads, exemplifies the current state of the spaceflight industry and the changing manner in which we’re exploring space.

  • China sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic mission

    STORY: The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or "Divine Vessel," and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, according to state television.Shenzhou-15 was the last of 11 missions, including three prior crewed missions, that began in April 2021 needed to assemble the "Celestial Palace," as the multi-module station is known in Chinese.The trio will take over from the Shenzhou-14 crew who arrived in early June. The previous crew members are expected to return to Earth in early December after a one-week handover that will also establish the station's ability to temporarily sustain six astronauts, another record for China's space program.The space outpost took on its current "T" shape in November with the arrival of the last of three cylindrical modules.The station has a designed lifespan of at least a decade, with resident astronauts expected to conduct over 1,000 scientific experiments - from studying how plants adapt in space to how fluids behave in microgravity.The "Celestial Palace" was the culmination of nearly two decades of Chinese crewed missions to space. China's manned space flights began in 2003 when a former fighter pilot, Yang Liwei, was sent into orbit in a small bronze-colored capsule, the Shenzhou-5, and became China's first man in space and an instant hero cheered by millions at home.The space station was also an emblem of China's growing clout and confidence in its space endeavors and a challenger to the United States in the domain, after being isolated from the NASA-led ISS and banned by U.S. law from any collaboration, direct or indirect, with the U.S. space agency.The Shenzhou-15 mission, during which its crew will live and work on the space station for six months, also offered the nation a rare moment to celebrate, at a time of widespread unhappiness over China's stifling zero-COVID policies while its economy hits the brakes amid uncertainties at home and abroad."Long live the motherland!" many Chinese netizens wrote on social media.

  • We're decoding ancient hurricanes' traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast

    Deep 'blue holes,' like this one off Belize, can collect evidence of hurricanes. The TerraMar Project, CC BYIf you look back at the history of Atlantic hurricanes since the late 1800s, it might seem hurricane frequency is on the rise. The year 2020 had the most tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, with 31, and 2021 had the third-highest, after 2005. The past decade saw five of the six most destructive Atlantic hurricanes in modern history. Then a year like 2022 comes along, with no major hurricane

  • Halfway done: Orion reaches farthest distance from Earth on Artemis I mission

    NASA officials said the Orion spacecraft traveled to its farthest distance from Earth on Monday, two days after breaking a record set by Apollo 13. On Saturday, Orion, which launched atop the Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, surpassed the previous record of 248,655 miles from the planet, which was the farthest away from Earth astronauts Jim Lovell, John Swigert ...

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference. The space station will be handed over to them within a week by the three astronauts who arrived in early June.

  • China launches new crew to Tiangong space station

    The Shenzhou 15 crew will take over from three fellow space station fliers as China establishes a permanent presence in low-Earth orbit.