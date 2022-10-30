Somalia Mogadishu bombings: Twin blasts kill 100 in capital

·2 min read
This photograph taken October 30, 2022 shows a destroyed cars after an car bombing targeted the education ministry in Mogadishu on October 29, 2022
The attacks targeted the ministry of education near a busy part of the capital, Mogadishu

Twin car bomb explosions near a busy junction in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killed at least 100 people, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says.

Among the victims "who were massacred [were] mothers with their children in their arms", the AFP news agency quotes the president as saying.

He appealed for international medical help to deal with the 300 injured.

The president blamed the al-Shabab militant group for Saturday's attack which targeted the education ministry.

The pro-jihadist Somali Memo website has reported that the group has said it was behind the blasts.

An affiliate of al-Qaeda, al-Shabab has engaged in a long-running conflict with the federal Somali government.

President Mohamud, in power for five months pledged "total war" against the Islamist militants after they attacked a popular hotel in Mogadishu in August killing at least 21 people.

Saturday's blasts happened within minutes of each other, destroying buildings and vehicles in the vicinity.

A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia October 29, 2022
The plumes of smoke arising from the blasts could be seen across the city

The first hit the education ministry and then the second went off as medical teams arrived to deal with the aftermath, the Reuters news agency reports.

A lorry exploded at the same junction almost exactly five years ago, leaving more than 500 people dead - the worst such attack in the country's history.

After Saturday's attack, hundreds of people have gathered near the site, looking for missing family members.

Among those killed were a prominent journalist and senior police officer.

"I am here to tell the Somali people that such October attacks will not happen again, God willing," President Mohamud said after visiting the scene of the attack.

"The bombings were a message sent by the militants to show that they are still alive, despite the fact that they were defeated in battlefield by government forces," he added.

The African Union (AU) mission in Somalia said that the "attacks underline the urgency and critical importance of the ongoing military offensive to further degrade al-Shabab".

The US, Turkey, Qatar and Germany have all condemned the attack.

Al-Shabab has been battling the AU-backed federal government for control of Somalia for around 15 years.

The group controls much of southern and central Somalia, but has also been able to extend its influence into areas controlled by the government based in Mogadishu.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants place Ben Bredeson on IR, activate Elerson Smith

    The New York Giants have placed OL Ben Bredeson (knee) on IR and activated LB Elerson Smith, plus elevated two from the practice squad.

  • Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

    The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

  • ‘Definitely unforgettable’: DeMar DeRozan on joining 20,000-point club

    DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points.

  • Islamic extremist threat sparks UK counter-terror rethink

    Britain’s counter-terror strategy is to be reviewed after an official report said that the flagship Prevent programme was protecting potential terrorists rather than the public.

  • Russia says mobilised 300,000 reservists after Ukraine defeats

    Russia said Friday that 300,000 reservists have been called up, with Moscow fighting to turn the tide after defeats in Ukraine have left the key southern city of Kherson in Kyiv's sights. The announcement of the draft's completion came as Moscow's proxies said they had finished a pull-out of civilians from Kherson, which Ukrainian forces were pushing to recapture as winter closes in. The city, which had a population of around 288,000 people before the fighting, was one of the first to fall to Moscow's troops in the early days of the February offensive and retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv. Faced with military losses, President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of reservists in September, seeking to mobilise 300,000 people amid fighting in Ukraine. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday in a televised meeting that the call-up -- which saw Russian men dashing for the borders to avoid the fighting -- had hit its target. According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits were already in Ukraine with 41,000 of them deployed to military units. After making major gains in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's forces were preparing for a fierce battle to retake the &nbsp;main city in the southern Kherson region. - Kherson 'evacuation' complete - Since mid-October the occupation authorities have urged Kherson residents to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro River, deeper into Moscow-controlled territory and closer to regions of southern Russia. By Friday, the movement of residents -- which Kyiv has compared to Soviet-like "deportations" -- was complete. "The work to organise residents leaving to the left bank of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media late on Thursday. "The crossing (of the Dnipro) is empty!" Aksyonov said after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko. He posted photos of himself and other officials, including Kiriyenko, on a riverbank. A Russian-installed official in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, has said that at least 70,000 people have left their homes in the region in the space of a week. Kyiv's army, meanwhile, said Friday Moscow's "so-called evacuation" is continuing. It claimed that the Russian command in Kherson was trying to "hide the real losses of servicemen" in order to "avoid panic". In a sign of Moscow suffering heavy losses, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said late on Thursday that 23 of his fighters were killed in battles around Kherson this week with dozens more wounded. "At the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was shelled in the Kherson region," Kadyrov, who has sent his militia to fight alongside the Kremlin's forces, said on Telegram. The Kremlin ally rarely reveals defeats but admitted that losses were "big on that day". - IAEA to probe 'dirty bomb' claims - Russian forces have for weeks pummelled Ukraine with air strikes especially targeting energy infrastructure, destroying at least a third of the country's power facilities ahead of winter. On Friday, a group of Iranians living in Ukraine held a rally in central Kyiv against the alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Russian forces to carry out the strikes. "The country where we were born and the regime currently in power sends drones to kill us and our friends," 34-year-old Iranian architect Maziar Mian told AFP. Iran has rejected these claims and Moscow accused the West of using these accusations to put "pressure" on Tehran. Aksyonov also said that he and Kiriyenko visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- further north on the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied territory. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine has accused Moscow's forces of "kidnapping" the plant's staff and said last week that around 50 employees are held in "captivity". Putin on Thursday called on the UN's atomic agency to inspect Ukraine's nuclear site "as soon as possible" over Moscow's allegations that Kyiv is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack. A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are dispersed in an explosion. Kyiv has dismissed these claims as "dangerous" lies and suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday it will conduct an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine. bur/jmm

  • South Korean President Yoon visits site of stampede

    STORY: Yoon declared a period of national mourning after a Halloween crush killed mostly teenagers and young adults in a packed nightlife area in Seoul, promising "top priority in state affairs in recovery and follow-up measures of the incident" in a separate televised statement.A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday (October 29) night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

  • S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

    Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Witnesses said the crowd surge in the Itaewon area on Saturday night caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominos.” Kim said the 10 were mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.

  • UK museums willing to return skulls to Zimbabwe

    Several Zimbabwean skulls were found in archives but none belong to Zimbabwe's anti-colonial heroes.

  • Who's on your ballot? Here's our guide to the 2022 election in Summit County and Ohio

    Not sure which candidates are on your ballot? Our 2022 Summit County Voter Guide has the information from participating candidates in their own words.

  • Kroger reaches $180K settlement in religious discrimination case over company uniform

    The supermarket chain Kroger reached a $180,000 settlement in a religious discrimination lawsuit over its uniform, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced Thursday. The EEOC sued Kroger in 2020 on behalf of two former employees, who were ultimately fired for refusing to wear a uniform with a logo that they believed resembled a…

  • Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world

    In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down. The United Nations has said it intends to end the clinic’s operations by December because of a lack of funding from European and other supporters. The U.N. would not say how much it costs to run the clinic.

  • Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts

    Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv's mayor warning that the capital's power grid is working in “emergency mode" with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. Meanwhile, the Russian president sought to dispel criticism of a chaotic call-up of 300,000 reservists for service in Ukraine by ordering his defense minister to make sure they're properly trained and equipped for battle. In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities will mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines.

  • Investigators found Western parts in the Iranian drones Russia has been using to wage war in Ukraine and terrorize its cities

    A US official said last week that Iranian military personnel traveled to occupied Crimea to help Russian troops operate the explosive suicide drones.

  • How a grass-fed cow, avoiding eating 'for taste' is boosting some Detroit Lions players

    From failed diets to hand-selected cows, Detroit Lions players open up about their approach to nutrition

  • 'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past

    "It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.

  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'

    Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband Paul with a hammer.

  • Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'

    The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.

  • Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'

    Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

    Fox News/ScreenshotIn the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as th

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate group of 300 Russians preparing an assault near Maiorsk General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 06:39 On 28 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of around 300 Russian soldiers preparing for an assault near Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.