Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

·4 min read
Hand being painted with henna
Henna art

Somalia often conjures up images of violence and destruction but a photography exhibition in the capital, Mogadishu, sets out not only to challenge that perception but also to recast who is defining those images in the first place, as the BBC's Mary Harper reports.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

On a big white wall in a hotel compound hangs a series of calm, intimate portraits by two female Somali photographers.

"It's important that women reclaim the public space," one of the artists, Fardowsa Hussein, says.

She says that when she is filming on the streets, men often shout at her, telling her she should be indoors rather than embarrassing herself in public.

"I want it to become entirely normal for a woman like me to go out and about, filming and taking photos, without fear of harassment or worse."

Person holding their hand up to their face
Through my sister's eyes

The exhibition, called Still Life, is the brainchild of Sagal Ali, the director of the Somali Arts Foundation (Saf), which she launched in September 2020.

She says that photography in Somalia is considered a man's trade "especially when it comes to street photography. Women are not expected to be outside documenting day-to-day life, in a place where most people are still busy simply surviving".

"Creativity and culture have been decimated by more than 30 years of conflict in Somalia," she says. "The aim of Saf is to revive it, to give people space to breathe."

She also wants to alter the way people are seen, and in this exhibition she hopes to challenge the view that women cannot accomplish highly technical works of art.

"I was attracted to the female gaze and the emotions the photos invoked in me. I don't think these pictures could have been taken by men," says Ali.

Boy standing next to a camel
Nomad

"I took this photo near the south-western town of Hudur," says Hussein.

"Herding camels is the most beautiful thing you can see. Young boys are responsible to taking them into the bush for grazing. Two boys have to look after as many as 50 camels and are sometimes gone for six to seven days with no water.

"Somalis say this is the hardest job one can do, but also the most rewarding as camels are so precious in our culture."

Girls holding dolls
Girls and doll

"I was in an auto-rickshaw in Mogadishu when I caught sight of these two girls," says one of the photographers, Hana Mire.

"It was totally spur of the moment. I leapt out of the vehicle and they had no idea I was taking their photo. Afterwards, I showed them the image, which they loved."

Woman in the sea
A young woman enjoys a swim at Lido Beach, Mogadishu

This photo of a woman in the sea is Hussein's favourite image.

"There was a beautiful stillness about her, despite the commotion all around her," she explains.

Hussein says the fact that she too was wearing a hijab put the woman at ease, giving her the opportunity to capture this intimate moment.

Two women looking into the water
Playtime

She also captured two women sharing a moment at the water's edge playfully splashing their feet and hands.

Young man
Awais

"Awais loved this picture," says Mire.

"He has such a kind soul. He told me it's the first photograph he has ever had of himself. He faces all sorts of discrimination."

Mire feels it is important to show how diverse Somalia is.

"Too often people think Somalis are just one tribe, that they all speak the same language. But this is not true."

Woman wearing orange jilbab
Woman in orange jilbab

This image was taken inside one of the oldest mosques in Hamar Weyne, one of the capital's oldest districts, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"A woman stood up while others knelt and prayed, a fan was blowing her orange robes so they looked like a ship's sail," Mire says.

Man in profile
Side portrait

Mire also took this photo in Hamar Weyne, among its narrow winding streets and Arab-style architecture.

"This is one of my favourite places to take pictures in Mogadishu," she says.

"I saw this man walking along and I loved what he was wearing. I asked him if I could take his photo and he said he would be delighted for me to do so."

Boy looking over ruined buildings
Shangani

This is Mire's favourite photo.

"I was in the ancient district of Shangani. Even though I could see the trauma of war in the buildings, it reminded me of my parents and their happy memories of the once beautiful, elegant city."

She explains how she was being silent, reflecting on her parents' experiences, when she saw a boy staring out to sea.

"I thought it was me. He represented the child in me."

Back of girl&#39;s head
Back of girl's head

The photographers feel that for too long, Westerners have dominated the narrative on Somalia, presenting it as the world's most dangerous country, torn apart by war, disease and famine.

They say they want to take control of Somalia's story, to present a fuller, fairer portrayal of life in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Republicans try to pressure Biden on border policy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans put their opposition to President Joe Biden's border policy on full display on Wednesday, with a symbolic show of their own legislation aimed at pressuring the White House to change course on its handling of migrants. Republicans blame a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, including unaccompanied children, on Democrat Biden's decision to reverse former President Donald Trump's policies to deport illegal immigrants, keep asylum seekers in Mexico and complete construction of a border wall.

  • Justice lawyer says it was OK to border screen Huawei exec

    The Canadian Border Services Agency did not participate in a conspiracy involving the FBI or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police when they detained a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Biden taps Kamala Harris to lead White House immigration and border efforts

    VP to work on ‘stemming’ the flow of unaccompanied children to the US border and addressing poverty, corruption, and gang violence in Central America

  • A three-hour wait and a store 10 miles from every home: This is how easy it is to buy a gun in Colorado

    State’s painful history of violence is once again at the centre of a uniquely American crisis in the wake of the killing of 10 people in Boulder

  • Myanmar airs allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

    PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES Myanmar's military broadcast a video of a top official accusing former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking bribes, on Tuesday (March 23).In the testimony, the former city chief of Yangon alleges he gave Suu Kyi money, gold bars, and even silk "whenever needed". Spokesman Zaw Min Tun also downplayed the number of casualties from the widespread crackdown on people protesting against miltary rule.He said that only 164 demonstrators were killed.However, a tally by local activists is higher.They put the number just above 260 people since the military coup on February 1st.The spokesman also accused protesters of widespread destruction of property.That comes as friends and family mourn the deaths of protesters.Including two teenage boys - the youngest known civilians killed in the military crackdown.One of them is 14-year-old Tun Tun Aung.Radio Free Asia Burmese reported he was shot by security personnel at his front door on Monday, when he went out to fetch some drinking water for his mother who had to witness an open casket funeral for her son only a day later."I said to him 'my son, you are so young. If you want to follow (the protest), I will accompany you and cheer you on.' But now, this breaks my heart."The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying last year's election won by Suu Kyi's party was a fraud - an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week

  • World Cup qualifying set to resume in Asia after 16 months

    A contentious meeting between Japan and South Korea may feature European-based stars but a match of more significance in Asia involves Tajikistan hosting Mongolia on Thursday. It marks the resumption of Asian qualification for the 2022 World Cup after a gap of 16 months for almost every team. Tajikistan, which hasn’t played since November 2019, is expected to have the support of 10,000 fans in Dushanbe, where it can move into second place in Group F behind Japan with a win.

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.

  • Do you know who you're talking to? Candace Parker and Shaq are becoming the Internet's favorite duo

    WNBA star Candace Parker has been schooling Shaq during 'NBA on TNT' segments.

  • Duke basketball loses a freshman forward to the transfer portal

    “He was a terrific representative of our program and we wish him all of the best as he continues his academic and athletic pursuits.”

  • Meghan McCain Cries ‘Identity Politics’ Over Calls for Asian American Host to Replace Her on ‘The View’

    The View/ABCA conversation on The View about Asian American representation in Joe Biden’s cabinet turned personal on Wednesday when Meghan McCain used the opportunity to express her fears that “identity politics” could leave her without a job.Each of the show’s panel members seemed to agree that it was entirely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand the Biden administration diversity its high-level staff, with Sunny Hostin saying she “didn’t see anything wrong with it” and Sara Haines calling it “the right thing to do.”But when it was McCain’s turn to speak, she said she “truly believes” that only the “most qualified” people should be running departments “like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”“I believe what makes America exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything,” she continued, making an argument that completely discounted the existence of systemic racism. “That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’If there is someone who is “more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience” in their field than a “minority with less experience,” McCain wondered, should that matter? After a digression about Asian American students supposedly being discriminated against by Harvard and a warning about a “slippery slope,” she inevitably made the discussion about herself.“Just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” McCain said, referring to Lisa Ling, who spent three years on the show from 1999-2002. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”After a break, Hostin fired back directly at her co-host, noting that while we would “all love for this country to be a meritocracy,” the reality is that it has never been one. “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications,” Hostin said. “It’s about the fact that they are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity, because of things like legacy.”The irony, of course, is that Meghan McCain’s “identity” as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain—something that she never fails to bring up on the show—has played a defining role in her media career. But she seemed to be implying that while she got her gig purely based on “merit,” the same could not be said for any Asian American co-host that could conceivably replace her.As CNN’s Abby Phillip tweeted in response, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”And if McCain’s defensive complaints on Wednesday sounded oddly specific, it’s because there have been multiple calls for The View to specifically replace her with an Asian American co-host over the past several days after John Oliver exposed the hypocrisy of her posting #StopAsianHate after defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus” almost exactly a year earlier.McCain ultimately issued an apology the day after that Last Week Tonight segment aired, tweeting, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”Now, she’s evidently worried that won’t be enough to save her job.John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ HypocrisyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I flew Frontier during the pandemic and found the ultra-low-cost carrier more concerned with temperature checks than actual social distancing

    Frontier did everything right, like boarding from back-to-front and constantly encouraging mask-wearing. It all fell apart on the plane.

  • Millions in South brace for another tornado outbreak Thursday

    Several long-track, strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible across the South Thursday and Thursday night.

  • Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to people who get COVID vaccinations. It led to some strange backlash.

    Some people said Krispy Kreme's free donut offer could lead to obesity, while others defended the company for promoting COVID-19 vaccines