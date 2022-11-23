Somalia: Rare access to its US-funded 'lightning commando brigade

1
Andrew Harding - BBC News, Bukure
·6 min read
Commandos in Somalia's Danab Brigade
Commandos in Somalia's Danab Brigade

It is just after five in the morning, and three pickup trucks - each bristling, like porcupines, with a dozen heavily armed soldiers - are tearing along a winding, sandy track in the dawn-grey wilderness of central Somalia.

The driver of the middle car, hunched forward over his wheel, changes down a gear to skid round a thorn bush, then flashes a smile and checks his wing-mirror to make sure none of his colleagues, feet dangling over the sides of the vehicle, have fallen off.

"Our job is to go in first," says a young lieutenant, sitting in the passenger seat and scanning the countryside ahead for signs of a possible ambush, or for the improvised explosive devices so often used by the militant group, al-Shabab.

Over the last three months these elite national army troops, members of the American-funded and trained Danab - meaning "lightning" - commando brigade, have played a central role in a broader uprising against al-Shabab which has seen the militants forced out of dozens of towns and villages in the centre of Somalia.

The unanticipated success of this unexpected offensive has triggered a wave of optimism across the country, even while millions grapple with a devastating drought.

"This is the most optimistic I've felt in years. There is nothing that can stop these operations because we have tasted victory against al-Shabab. We've seen that they can be beaten, and the Somali people are finally awake," said Malik Abdalla, a local MP in the Hiran region where much of the fighting has taken place.

Furious spite

After three hours of hard driving, and one blown tyre, the convoy reaches the outskirts of a small town named Bukure, and the soldiers of Danab's Sixth Battalion slip off their vehicles.

Danab soldiers behind a vehicles in Somalia - November 2022
Danab soldiers are always on the look out for militant ambushes

They are lean, confident men, at ease with their weapons and used to travelling light. Without a word, they fan out protectively around us - a team of three BBC journalists granted rare access to the platoon and the conflict zone.

"Word spreads fast. Al-Shabab will already know you're here. That's why we had to leave camp so early this morning, to get on the road before they could plant ambushes," said Asli Halane, a civil-military liaison officer and the only member of the highly secretive platoon authorised to speak to us on the record.

Three soldiers remain on the vehicles, peering through the sights of the formidable DShK heavy machine guns mounted on the back of each pickup, as local civilians, many of them nomadic pastoralists, slowly emerged from the surrounding countryside.

"We managed to kill 60 al-Shabab fighters here," said Sergeant Halane, walking past the burnt remains of several small shops, and recounting the day-long battle for the town in September.

Several hundred militants eventually withdrew from Bukure, but not before they had set fire to many buildings, and used explosives to destroy the town's concrete water tower in an act interpreted by locals as furious spite.

Debris on the ground in Bukure, Somalia
Before they withdrew, militants used fire and explosives to gut Bukure

A local shopkeeper, Khadra Farah, described how a retreating militant shot at her after burning her store.

The community was left with no water or food for many days, and "they still don't have basic needs. Things are really bad here", says Sgt Halane.

'We slept afraid'

And yet, the mood in Bukure, and in many other parts of Somalia, is not the familiar, fearful despondency one encounters so often in a country that has failed, so many times over so many years, to rid itself of the al-Qaeda-linked group.

Residents living in or near Bukure in Somalia
People suffering from the devastating drought are fed up of al-Shabab taxes

Instead, in a rare display of public defiance, dozens of civilians agreed to be filmed by us, openly declaring their hatred of al-Shabab, and their belief that something fundamental had changed.

"Under al-Shabab we slept afraid every night," said Ali Dahir Warsame, 48, a local community leader.

"But we understand now that they have nothing to do with Islam. They have been harming innocent people. Now we're 100% confident that they won't come back here."

Why such confidence?

Part of the explanation lies in Somalia's current drought - the worst in four decades - which has pushed many communities to the brink of starvation, and left people feeling they have no option but to rebel against a militant group with a hard-earned reputation for extorting bribes and collecting punitive taxes.

But another reason is the nature of the uprising itself, which has the fluid, organic feel of a grass-roots revolution, led by local farmers and clans, with the government, the army and special forces often acting in a supporting role.

"This is a turning point. People are really fed up with al-Shabab. If the government can [take] advantage of this opportunity I think al-Shabab will be dislodged," said Mohamed Moalimu, a former journalist turned MP who has survived numerous militant attacks and has spent weeks visiting members of the "ma'awiisley" clan militias who have done much of the fighting in Hiran region.

An insignia of a lightning strike on a soldier's uniform in Somalia
The Danab Brigade is US-funded and trained - and its numbers are set to rise

And yet, the question lingers - can a popular uprising overcome the deeply embedded clan divisions that have helped condemn Somalia to three decades of conflict and anarchy?

Already there are signs that powerful leaders in some parts of the country's cumbersome federal system are hedging their bets, sceptical about the central government's commitment and competence, and reluctant to back a rebellion that could yet fizzle out, leaving them more exposed to the militants.

"The strategy is working," insisted Hussein Sheikh-Ali, national security adviser to Somalia's president, predicting that wavering politicians would soon find themselves obliged to support the uprising.

"Because anti-al-Shabab sentiment is so popular, politicians cannot be seen to be obstructing or challenging the federal government," said Mr Sheikh-Ali.

'Good guys'

The combination of drought and conflict has certainly pushed Somalia into uncertain territory and presented the central government with a rare opportunity to challenge the militants' stranglehold on large chunks of the countryside.

Elite Somali soldiers a 4x4 in Somalia
The commandos say al-Shabab fighters now do not want to take them on

The Danab battalion is expected to grow from around 1,500 soldiers to more than double that in the coming months, with the US providing more funding, and more military support.

"The US? They're the good guys. They helped us with drones [in the battle for Bukure]. I've fought more than six battles against al-Shabab, and now, when they see we want to fight, they run," said one of the Danab platoon's senior officers, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But he was more circumspect about the broader uprising against the militants, worried that it could still fracture into a messier conflict "between the clans".

And with that, the Danab convoy set off again, at its usual furious pace, first, to drop us at an airstrip four hours away through the bush, and then to turn south, heading towards the Shabelle River and the main road to the capital, Mogadishu, where another battle against al-Shabab was already under way.

More on al-Shabab and the drought:

Recommended Stories

  • Investigators: Victims in Kingfisher County quadruple homicide were executed

    More details have been released in the case of a quadruple homicide Sunday near Hennessey in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma.

  • Around 300 militants active in Indian Kashmir, Indian military official says

    SRINAGAR (Reuters) -An estimated 300 militants are operating in Indian Kashmir, an Indian military commander in the disputed region said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks to stabilise the restive Himalayan territory that it reorganised three years ago. Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and arch rival Pakistan, although both nuclear-armed neighbours only control parts of the region. "As per our data, 82 Pakistani and 53 local terrorists are active," Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army, told reporters, adding that the identities of another 170 insurgents were unknown.

  • 'I wouldn't leave South Africa, I have a kid here'

    South African software developers discuss what it means to them to do business in the country.

  • Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal from former President Trump seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats, capping a multiyear legal battle and paving the way for the release of his tax returns. The order — which had no noted dissents — was in response to an appeal Trump filed…

  • Spencer Rattler prepares to play Clemson for first time: ‘Everybody wants this game’

    Shane Beamer has briefed South Carolina’s QB on what makes this rivalry different.

  • Zimbabwe without Robert Mugabe: What has changed?

    It is exactly five years since Zimbabwe's ex-president left power but life is now worse for many.

  • Appeals panel questions whether Trump seeks special treatment for Mar-a-Lago documents

    A federal appeals panel is consdering whether to overturn the special master reviewing documents seized at Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Naples doctor, 54, arrested on multiple sexual assault counts, Naples police say

    Two victims allege doctor assaulted them during costmetic medical procedures.

  • North Korea says its nukes are about the children after photos dropped of Kim Jong Un bringing his daughter to a missile launch

    State media outlet KCNA confirmed that Kim visited the Hwasong-17 ICBM launch site "with his beloved daughter and wife."

  • Sequoia Capital Regrets Backing FTX But Defends Vetting Process

    (Bloomberg) -- Top partners at the powerful venture capital firm Sequoia Capital apologized to their investors in a conference call Tuesday for backing FTX, a pair of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchanges that had allegedly been mismanaged by Sam Bankman-Fried, according to people familiar with the meeting.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Excee

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts WipeoutBeyond Meat Pl

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • Op-Ed: What could come next for Iran after the Islamic Republic?

    Iranian protesters forming alliances across the political spectrum could signal a new vision for the country.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co