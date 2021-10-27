In Somalia, a rare female artist promotes images of peace

HASSAN BARISE
·3 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Among the once-taboo professions emerging from Somalia’s decades of conflict and Islamic extremism is the world of arts, and a 21-year-old female painter has faced more opposition than most.

A rare woman artist in the highly conservative Horn of Africa nation, Sana Ashraf Sharif Muhsin lives and works amid the rubble of her uncle’s building that was partially destroyed in Mogadishu’s years of war.

Despite the challenges that include the belief by some Muslims that Islam bars all representations of people, and the search for brushes and other materials for her work, she is optimistic.

“I love my work and believe that I can contribute to the rebuilding and pacifying of my country,” she said.

Sana stands out for breaking the gender barrier to enter a male-dominated profession, according to Abdi Mohamed Shu’ayb, a professor of arts at Somali National University. She is just one of two female artists he knows of in Somalia, with the other in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

And yet Sana is unique “because her artworks capture contemporary life in a positive way and seek to build reconciliation,” he said, calling her a national hero.

Sana, a civil engineering student, began drawing at the age of 8, following in the footsteps of her maternal uncle, Abdikarim Osman Addow, a well-known artist.

“I would use charcoal on all the walls of the house, drawing my vision of the world,” Sana said, laughing. More formal instruction followed, and she eventually assembled a book from her sketches of household items like a shoe or a jug of water.

But as her work brought her more public attention over the years, some tensions followed.

“I fear for myself sometimes,” she said, and recalled a confrontation during a recent exhibition at the City University of Mogadishu. A male student began shouting “This is wrong!” and professors tried to calm him, explaining that art is an important part of the world.

Many people in Somalia don’t understand the arts, Sana said, and some even criticize them as disgusting. At exhibitions, she tries to make people understand that art is useful and “a weapon that can be used for many things.”

A teacher once challenged her skills by asking questions and requiring answers in the form of a drawing, she said.

“Everything that’s made is first drawn, and what we’re making is not the dress but something that changes your internal emotions,” Sana said. “Our paintings talk to the people.”

Her work at times explores the social issues roiling Somalia, including a painting of a soldier looking at the ruins of the country’s first parliament building. It reflects the current political clash between the federal government and opposition, she said, as national elections are delayed.

Another painting reflects abuses against vulnerable young women “which they cannot even express.” A third shows a woman in the bare-shouldered dress popular in Somalia decades ago before a stricter interpretation of Islam took hold and scholars urged women to wear the hijab.

But Sana also strives for beauty in her work, aware that “we have passed through 30 years of destruction, and the people only see bad things, having in their mind blood and destruction and explosions. ... If you Google Somalia, we don’t have beautiful pictures there, but ugly ones, so I’d like to change all that using my paintings.”

Sana said she hopes to gain further confidence in her work by exhibiting it more widely, beyond events in Somalia and neighboring Kenya.

But finding role models at home for her profession doesn’t come easily.

Sana named several Somali artists whose work she admires, but she knows of no other female ones like herself.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Second day of Hunter Biden's NYC art show attended by only three visitors

    The second day of Hunter Biden's art show in New York City featured a small number of attendees, with a total of three visitors allowed entrance to the event.

  • Only 1 bidder to run Georgia's Confederate-themed park

    The only bidder for management of Georgia's Confederate-themed, state-owned Stone Mountain Park is a new firm created by an official of the company that’s pulling out, the park's governing board said Monday. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board voted Monday to choose Thrive Attractions Management LLC as the finalist to run the park near Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Management companies have little, if any, direct control over Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain Park, and state law bars any change to the enormous mountainside carving of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

  • Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announces the Echoes Tour 2022

    It kicks off January 18th at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, and wraps up February 28th at the Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia

  • JoJo Siwa transformed into Pennywise the Clown for a dazzling - and scary - jazz routine on 'Dancing With the Stars' Horror Night

    Siwa and her pro partner, Jenna Johnson, earned another perfect score for the "It"-inspired jazz routine one judge called a "work of art."

  • Why Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale returned to Batman: The Long Halloween for new sequel comic

    The creators of one of the most acclaimed Batman stories ever discuss their collaboration and filling in the blanks of Two-Face's origin.

  • An iconic SRK romcom will become Bollywood’s first Broadway musical

    The first broadway musical was a “happy accident” in 1866. Aditya Chopra, who helms one of India’s largest film studios, Yash Raj Films (YRF), made his directorial debut in 1995 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (the braveheart will get the bride), usually known as DDLJ, and featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. On Oct. 23, YRF announced Come Fall In Love—The DDLJ Musical, making it the first ever Bollywood movie to get a second lease of life on the Broadway stage.

  • Tenn. Statue Honoring U.S. Black Troops Debuts Near Confederate Monument: 'It Means Courage'

    The monument pays tribute to the approximately 186,000 Black people who joined the Union Army during the Civil War

  • Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

    The Pink Floyd drummer will perform his band's early music during these rare live concerts. Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates Nina Corcoran

  • JoJo Siwa Scares Up A Perfect Score As Evil Clown Pennywise In Deranged 'DWTS' Routine

    The delightfully unhinged performance ended with Siwa grabbing her partner by the throat, ripping off her fake hand and then chomping on it.

  • Designer Jasmine Plantin on Ampwata and Paying Homage to Haiti

    We talk to Jasmine Plantin about starting a small business while having a full-time job.

  • After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show

    Mystery still swirls around Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” nearly a quarter-century after the painting was stolen from an Italian museum, only to turn up at the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic. Who stole the 1917 artwork and how it wound up stashed inside the museum’s outer walls are still unknown. Experts announced in January 2020 that a painting accidentally discovered the month before by a gardener clearing ivy from the outside walls of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza was indeed the Klimt that had disappeared from the gallery in 1997.

  • Judges and fans are shocked after scary-good performance on ‘DWTS’ horror night

    On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, managed to pull off a contemporary dance during the horror-themed episode that had viewers and judges in awe. Not only was it frightening, since it was inspired by the 2019 horror flick Us, it was also frighteningly good. With a remix for the song “I Got 5 On It” as the backdrop, Shumpert and Karagach danced a very partner-intensive dance that saw her climbing up and walking on him as carried her around the dance floor. And when the performance ended, as host Tyra Banks noted, everyone in the building was giving the pair a standing ovation. Viewers watching at home were blown away by the performance, and took to social media with their reactions. Some called it the best routine on the show “ever,” while others encouraged anyone and everyone to watch it. And viewers weren’t the only ones who loved the dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba bowed to them with an “I’m not worthy” type of gesture, before all four eventually gave the pair a perfect 40 out of 40 score. “Holy cow! That was genius. That was genius,” Inaba said. “You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection. The way you guys matched and danced as one, it was like, yes!”

  • Broadway’s Acclaimed ‘Is This A Room’ & ‘Dana H.’ Will Close Early; Producers Cite “Challenging” Box Office Environment

    The first clear sign that Broadway’s road to recovery will be a very bumpy one came today with the announced early closings of Is This a Room and Dana H., two critically acclaimed plays performing on alternative nights at the Lyceum Theatre. Producer Matt Ross, speaking for himself and partners Sally Horchow and Dori Berinstein, […]

  • Mackenzie Ziegler Breaks Down Her Iconic Dances & Looks From TV & Music Videos

    Dancer and singer Mackenzie Ziegler breaks down her favorite performance moments from TV and her music videos. She explains the difficulty in navigating dance routines with different costumes and which shoes were the bane of her existence. Mackenzie also reflects on why her finale performance as dancing tulip on The Masked Dancer was special to her family and how learning ballroom for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors resulted in an injury. From the national stage to her own music video "Donuts," Mackenzie shares her top dance moments in her career.

  • As It Finally Reopens to American Tourists, the Time to Go to Canada Is Now

    From coast to coast, Canada’s travel offerings have never felt more stylish or compelling

  • Mort Sahl, revolutionary comic who influenced comedians from Lenny Bruce to Dave Chappelle, dies

    Influential comedian Mort Sahl dead at 94

  • Looted Objects From the West African Nation of Benin Will Show in France Before Returning Home

    The five-day special presentation opens on Tuesday and comes ahead of a planned return set for early November.

  • A cautious, glorious return for Broadway's 'Phantom'

    New York’s Broadway theaters - the life blood of the city’s tourism industry – are finally filling up again with music, dance and cheers.For “Phantom of the Opera”- which first opened at the Majestic Theatre in 1988, making it Broadway’s longest-running show - it has been an especially emotional return… the show having abruptly closed on March 12th of 2020 as some cast and crew members fell sick. Lead actress Meghan Picerno spent 2020 living in North Carolina with her parents and claiming unemployment benefits. Now, after weeks of rehearsal – with plenty of health protocols in place – she is finally back on stage. "When I first came here for my costume fitting, I cried the whole way here. I cried when I saw the chandelier. I cried in the company office. I cried downstairs, putting on my, my clothes. I cried seeing everyone for the first time."Opening night last week drew none other than the show’s famed musical composer, Andrew Lloyd Weber – who even DJ-ed at the after-party.Weber told Reuters he managed to find a silver lining in the show’s more than 18-month break. “This does give me the opportunity to reset the dial. It gives the whole production a chance to re-rehearse as if it's a new show from scratch.”The reset also means vaccinations, weekly testing and daily health questionnaires for all involved in the production – not to mention a lot more laundry for the many lavish costumes, says production tailor Annette Lovece.“We will be cleaning costumes between shows. We'll be running a lot more laundry. We'll be sending things to the dry cleaner more frequently than we did before. There will also be differences in spacing backstage. We're gonna try to keep people not as close together, which will be a challenge because it's so crowded back here.”Just a few blocks away, the Disney musical "Aladdin" was forced to close for two weeks soon after its September reopening due to some actors testing positive…. leaving all who work on the Great White Way acutely aware of the stakes and just how special this moment is.

  • ‘Maya and the Three’: How Netflix’s Animated Limited Series Embraced the ‘Jorgeverse’

    Jorge Gutiérrez’s long-awaited animated Netflix show boasts a dazzling array of visual styles evoking hand-drawn 2D, stop-motion, and CG animation.

  • The Macallan Sets $2.33 Million Record for Most Expensive Whisky Cask Sold at Auction

    In a modern twist, instead of a verification photo, the cask was sold with an NFT.