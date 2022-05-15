Somalia's presidential election: Where just 329 people vote

Mohamud Ali - BBC News
·4 min read
Posters of the candidates are seen through the street ahead of the Somalia&#39;s presidential election
There are posters for the presidential candidates in the capital, Mogadishu, even though there is no public vote

By the end of Sunday, Somalis should know who their next president is, but this long-delayed vote only involves the country's 329 MPs and takes place in a heavily fortified area.

The unusual circumstances highlight Somalia's security issues, as well as the lack of democratic accountability.

The winner among the record 39 candidates will also have to deal with the impact of the ongoing drought.

But the big task is to wrest control of much of Somalia from al-Shabab.

The al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group continues to dominate large parts of the country and carries out frequent attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

The federal government is backed in its fight against al-Shabab by the African Union, in the shape of some 18,000 troops, and the United Nations.

Somalia has not had a one-person-one-vote democratic election since 1969.

That vote was followed by a coup, dictatorship and conflict involving clan militias and Islamist extremists.

The instability is one of the reasons why Somalia has been unable to hold direct elections.

This is only the third time that the indirect election for president has been able to take place in Somalia itself. Previous ones were held in neighbouring Kenya and Djibouti.

Who is running for president?

Among the 39 candidates are the current President, Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo", two former presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and a former prime minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre.

These four, along with the President of Somalia's Puntland region, Sa'id Abdullahi Deni, are considered to be the frontrunners.

Their manifestos focused on political stability, improving security and economic reforms.

Fawzia Yusuf Adam, a former foreign minister, is the only woman among those who want the top job.

How will the vote take place?

This vote was supposed to have happened last year when Mr Farmajo's four-year term ended. But political differences and instability delayed the poll and the president remained in power.

The MPs who will choose the next president on Sunday were themselves elected by delegates nominated by the country's powerful clans.

They will gather in a large airport hangar in the well-guarded Halane Camp. This is the main military base of the AU's mission in Somalia (Atmis), as well as the home of diplomatic missions and aid agencies.

Voting will be by secret ballot and it is expected that there will be several rounds before one candidate emerges as the winner.

Those who drop out in each round may be able to act as king-makers, urging their backers to support another candidate.

Past elections were marred by allegations of vote buying with candidates reportedly offering money in exchange for support.

What has al-Shabab said?

In previous elections, al-Shabab threatened and even kidnapped clan elders after condemning them for participating in what it saw as an un-Islamic poll.

This time around, its response to the elections has been more muted, with fears that its members or sympathisers may have secretly sought parliamentary seats in a bid to undermine the system from within.

The fear was publicly expressed by neighbouring Djibouti's President Omar Guelleh in 2020, when he was quoted as saying: "I fear we will end up with a parliament indirectly controlled by al-Shabab because they'll have bought the support of some of the MPs."

Some analysts felt Mr Guelleh was exaggerating the possibility of al-Shabab gaining a foothold in parliament, but there is no doubt that it is a major political force in Somalia.

What are the challenges facing the next president?

On top of the continued threat from al-Shabab and the need to somehow dislodge the militants, Somalia is suffering from a drought that has hit countries across the region.

It has sparked a humanitarian crisis in which 3.5 million Somalis are at risk of severe famine, according to the UN. Pastoralists who have lost their herds are coming into the towns and cities looking for a way to survive.

The country is also being affected by food and fuel inflation sparked by the war in Ukraine.

There is pressure to complete the constitutional process and ensure that the country has democratic elections in the next four years.

However, Somalia's power-brokers agreed a long time ago that one-person-vote elections would be held by this year, and they failed to fulfil the promise.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Serviceman Proposes to Partner in Kharkiv

    A Ukrainian serviceman proposed to his partner in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 14, amid reports of Russian troop withdrawals from the area.This footage by Roman Stepanovych (@rmnua) captured the heartwarming moment, showing the soldier dressed in fatigues kneeling on one knee as he presents his partner with flowers and a ring. She accepts and the couple embrace, prompting celebratory reactions from onlookers, including motorcyclists.“I just went to get some espresso in [Kharkiv] but witnessed a very unusual proposal,” Stepanovych wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Bikers, soldiers, flowers and tears.” Credit: @rmnua via Storyful

  • World’s Food Problems Piling Up as India Restricts Wheat Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s move to restrict wheat exports is set to reverberate through global agricultural markets, exposing just how tight global supplies are after the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be Derailed

  • Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid the Russian invasion

    Ukraine's Eurovision win was widely anticipated and seen as a symbolic show of European support for the nation amid Russia's invasion.

  • Tokyo Vice, review: nice city, shame about the Western saviour narrative

    It is no coincidence that Tokyo Vice (Starzplay) summons memories of Miami Vice. Both shows deal with the seedy side of life: drugs, strip clubs, organised crime. Michael Mann, who produced Miami Vice, directs the pilot episode of this new show. Even the music has a tinge of Jan Hammer’s score. And the series opens with the pairing of Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort. Are they going to be Japan’s answer to Crockett and Tubbs?

  • EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

    The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. It’s about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. The verdict in the case of lawyer Michael Sussmann will help shape the fate and legacy of Durham's three-year probe.

  • Prominent Israeli peace negotiator Uri Savir dies at 69

    Uri Savir, a prominent Israeli peace negotiator and dogged believer in the need for a settlement with the Palestinians, has died, according to Israeli media reports. As director of the country's Foreign Ministry, Savir led an Israeli delegation to negotiate a series of interim agreements with the Palestinians in 1993 that became known as the Oslo Accords. The accords created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian territories.

  • Mired in crises, Lebanese begin voting for new parliament

    Lebanese voted for a new parliament Sunday against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the voting would significantly alter the political landscape. Sunday’s vote is the first since Lebanon’s implosion started in October 2019, triggering widespread anti-government protests. It is also the first election since the massive August 2020 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed parts of Lebanon’s capital.

  • Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses, Beijing battles on

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons in China's financial and manufacturing hub from Monday after weeks in strict COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak. All but shut down for more than six weeks, Shanghai is tightening curbs in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its campaign against the virus, which has infuriated and exhausted residents of China's largest and most cosmopolitan city. Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in "an orderly way", while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong told a media briefing on Sunday.

  • ‘SNL’: Selena Gomez Spoofs ‘Old Enough’; Sends Boyfriend Out Like Toddler On Errands

    Selena Gomez ended up with bags of onions and makeup multiple shades darker than her skin tone in a hilarious SNL sketch that spoofed Old Enough. The original Old Enough is a 90s series that hails from Japan shot documentary-style as filmmakers follow toddlers on errands for their parents, which recently began streaming in the […]

  • Dr. Oz called out an Islamophobic tweet from a GOP opponent who said 'Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam'

    "It's reprehensible that she would tweet out something that is defamatory to an entire religion," Oz, who is Muslim, said.

  • Ukraine appears to have won battle of Kharkiv, says ISW

    The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around the city of Kharkiv in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a Russian offensive campaign assessment of May 13.

  • Baby formula shortage fuels interest in milk banks

    The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. (May 13)

  • Amber Tamblyn wants reproductive freedom for her 39th birthday: 'All I want for my birthday is to fight'

    Actress, writer, and activist Amber Tamblyn, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday to request that in honor of her birthday, followers attend a march for reproductive rights.

  • Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

    Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Sunday urged Japan's central government to do more to reduce the U.S. military presence in the southern island group as it marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, amid frustration and bitterness over a lack of support from the mainland. Tamaki said Okinawa has come a long way since the devastation of World War II and nearly three decades of U.S. rule, which ended when it reverted to Japan on May 15, 1972.

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • Ted Cruz Mocked Republicans Who Suck Up To Trump And People's Irony Meters Exploded

    The Texas Republican talked about GOP candidates having Trump tattooed on their rear ends and got some blunt reminders in response.

  • Journalists identify Russian soldier who bragged to his wife about killing civilians

    On May 13, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine released an audio intercept of a conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife, in which he was telling her about executing unarmed Ukrainian civilians.

  • 2 Republicans exit PA gubernatorial race. Here's who is still in running for nomination

    Two Republican candidates for governor have now dropped out to support former Congressman Lou Barletta. So, who's still running for the GOP nomination?

  • John McCain's former campaign strategist said he was too disillusioned to vote for him in the 2008 presidential election

    Steve Schmidt said he became disillusioned with Republican John McCain and believed he was "completely unfit to be president."

  • Elon Musk Makes a Choice for 2024 Presidential Election

    Elon Musk, billionaire and executive of multiple companies, is in the process of acquiring the opinion-shaping social network Twitter.