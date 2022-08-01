A somber sea of blue

#RememberingOfficerMazurkiewicz

A funeral service for Rochester police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, killed July 21 in the line of duty, drew hundreds of uniformed officers to Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial Monday. Father Don Wollschleger of Trinity Communion Church started the service, calling his friend Mazurkiewicz “one of the kindest, genuine, most intelligent men I’ve known.” Mazurkiewicz’s eldest child, Brooks Balcer, was the first of 11 people to share eulogies in his memory. “There was really truly nothing that rattled him,” she said of her dad, a family man who was dedicated to his four children and three granddaughters. “In our eyes, there was really truly nothing Tony couldn’t do. He was invisible and gave us his all. He was never happier than when we were all home.” More.

Brooks Balcer, daughter of Rochester officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s daughter, speaks at his funeral with her siblings by her side.

#NoEvidenceOfPlot

Not long after troubled and intoxicated Iraq war veteran David Jakubonis was accused of attacking Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in Perinton, national news outlets questioned whether Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley intervened to ensure the charge he faced was bail-ineligible, thereby handing her preferred gubernatorial candidate ammunition to attack bail-reform laws. But no evidence exists that Doorley interjected herself into the choice of the criminal charge (second-degree attempted assault), and local defense lawyers of both major parties — some who allege that the DA’s Office does sometimes over-charge — say the narrative of how the charge was decided aligns with common practice.

#MonkeypoxEmergency

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared New York’s rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a state disaster emergency as authorities raced to distribute vaccines to curb the virus’ spread. An executive order extends the pool of eligible people who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS workers, pharmacists and midwives. It also allows doctors and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient specific standing orders for vaccines and requires providers to send vaccine data to the state Health Department. The measure comes as New York’s monkeypox infection count approaches nearly 1,400 cases, with most infections in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

See you Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: A somber sea of blue