After somber tone in first 100 days, Biden plans to try to sell spending to U.S. public

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds infrastructure event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will take on a new role: salesman in chief.

Through his first 100 days in office, Biden has often struck a somber tone as he spoke about the country's coronavirus deaths, mass shootings and millions out of work.

With his Cabinet mostly in place and a flurry of executive orders and a massive COVID-19 relief bill signed, much of Biden's upcoming agenda is at the mercy of Congress.

So the Democratic president plans to redouble efforts to convince voters - and by extension reluctant lawmakers - that collaborative effort and trillions in spending are the way to renovate the country and compete with China, administration officials and their allies, including in Congress, said in recent weeks.

Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda is broadly popular with voters, but his coronavirus relief bill failed to win a single Republican vote in Congress. On Wednesday, he plans to outline another crowd-friendly idea - putting $1.5 trillion toward childcare and college education, and taxing wealthy Americans to pay for it.

That is on top of a $2 trillion jobs-and-infrastructure plan paid for by raising taxes on U.S. companies, that Republicans in Congress argue is too large.

Biden is expected to try to convince Americans that infrastructure is more than just roads, that caregivers need to be paid more for their work and that taxing the wealthy more to invest in long-term projects is good for the economy. After Wednesday's speech, he will head to Georgia on Thursday and Pennsylvania on Friday, with more stops to come.

More than half of Americans, 55%, approve of the president, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, levels of support that predecessor Donald Trump, a Republican, never achieved. Infrastructure spending is even more popular, as is making the rich pay higher taxes.

That is why Wednesday's target audience is not just the tiny group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill allowed in the room, but the tens of millions the White House hopes will tune in, Biden associates say.

At the same time, White House aides are pushing for Biden to champion an assortment of policies, ranging from police reform to foreign affairs, in the speech.

Biden's main speechwriter, Vinay Reddy, helped the president craft his 21-minute inaugural address, among the shortest in modern times, and a plea in March to end hatred following the killings of Asian Americans in Georgia.

The president's speechwriting process is generally a back-and-forth affair, aides say, lasting several weeks or months, with drafts written or marked up by hand and edited until the last minute.

Biden asks aides to boil concepts down into blunt, rib-sticking terms, and to make only promises they know they can deliver - like guaranteeing 100 million vaccine shots within 100 days during his campaign, a goal communicated broadly, achieved quickly, and then doubled.

"The whole concept of the bully pulpit was going to the people to put pressure on legislators," said Theodore Sheckels, a Randolph-Macon College English professor, who has written extensively about political communication.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "are trying to communicate more directly to the American people," Sheckels said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Graphic: Investor questions for the Fed - what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Biden plans to ask Congress to pay for $1.8 trillion in new spending

    President Biden plans to ask Congress to pay for the entirety of the $1.8 trillion in new spending on health care, child care and education he’ll unveil on Wednesday night, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Biden’s decision to fully offset both the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan he announced last month, and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan being rolled out in his joint address, all but guarantee big political battles on both the spending and tax sides of the combined $4 trillion proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To pay for the second package, Biden will zero in on a series of tax increases for the rich, including increasing the top marginal rate and nearly doubling the capital gains rate. He'll also draw on some of the corporate tax increases he announced last month to pay for a portion of the $1.8 trillion plan, as the individual tax increases won't cover the entire proposal.Biden will pledge not to raise taxes on households making less than $400,000.Biden doesn't plan to increase the rate, or lower the exemptions, on estate taxes, like he vowed to do during the campaign, according to Bloomberg News.To claim the plans are offset, the White House will count increased revenue over a 15-year window to pay for the $4 trillion in spending, most of which they will do in eight years, the people tell Axios.The big picture: Biden will use his first address to Congress to take stock of his first 100 days in office. He'll also make the case for the additional spending he previewed during the campaign as part of his Build Back Better agenda.He's already signed $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief, which passed Congress on a purely party line vote in March.In total, Biden will have asked Congress for approximately $6 trillion in new spending, outside of his annual budget request.Go deeper: The American Families Plan will offer another four years of free education, with two for preschool education before kindergarten and another two years for community college.The president also will propose more money for Pell Grants, and lowering tuition at some colleges, including historically Black colleges and universities.In addition, he plans to increase paid family leave and extend the Child Tax Credit.Finally, Biden wants to make permanent the temporary tax credits for health insurance in Obamacare exchanges that were part of the American Rescue Plan, Axios has learned.Editor's note: This article has been updated to include President Biden's plans on estate taxes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP Senator Tells Critics Of Cops: 'Call A Meth Head' Next Time You’re In Trouble

    "If you support defunding the police, you have tested positive for stupid,” Louisiana Republican John Kennedy said on Fox News.

  • Biden: New Vaccines on the Way to Share With Other Countries

    Apr.27 -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. is sending remdesivir and other vaccine-related mechanical parts to India to help the country recover from the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

  • IRS is holding on to millions of Americans' tax returns, delaying refunds

    The IRS is holding 29 million tax returns for manual processing, delaying tax refunds for many Americans, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent arm of the tax agency that looks out for consumers' interest. Some taxpayers are fretting on social media about weeks of waiting for their money. CBS News Moneywatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the delays.

  • Will American Consumers Get A Charge Out Of Electric Vehicles?

    Electric vehicle (EV) sales have continued to grow in the last decade, and recently proposed legislation for green energy initiatives could result in greater demand for EVs. While Americans have yet to embrace the EV market fully, a growing number of charging stations available to the public and technological innovations could drive greater demand in the future. U.S. sales of plug-in light-duty electric vehicles in 2020 totaled 296,000 units, according to a report by S&P Global Platts. However, this total is down from the 331,000 vehicles sold in 2019, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provider of energy and commodities information further predicts that while domestic sales have been erratic over the last few years, they should break the 1 million mark by 2025. Here are several companies that are moving forward into the EV market. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) When it comes to electric vehicles, Tesla is the market leader (for now). A manufacturer of electric cars, batteries, and energy storage solutions, Tesla’s EV offerings include the Model X, Model 3, Roadster, and the Model Y. In 2020, the automaker sold 499,550 vehicles with an additional 184,800 in the first quarter of 2021. After several years of operating in the red, Tesla posted its first profitable year in 2020, posting $721 million in earnings on about $31.5 billion in sales. That compares with an $862 million loss and sales of $24.6 billion in 2019. The automaker is set to announce financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on April 26, 2021. In a move that aligns the company with the cryptocurrency community, Tesla recently bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and announced that it would begin accepting it as a payment method for its products. Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) Volkswagen has made an impressive push into the electric vehicle market. Not only is Volkswagen the parent company of Porsche – which offers the high-performance Taycan Turbo S EV that boasts a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top track speed of up to 161 MPH – the automaker also offers the Volkswagen ID.4, an EV SUV with an estimated range of 250 miles. The automaker has a pipeline of additional EVs for future rollouts. In 2020, the manufacturer sold 231,600 battery-electric vehicles – more than triple the 73,600 Volkswagen delivered in 2019. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Ford has been taking more tentative steps into the electric vehicle market. The automaker has rolled out its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, which has earned several auto industry accolades. They include the Green Car Journal’s 2021 Green Car of the Year, the 2021 North American Utility of the Year, the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV of 2021, the Best Car to Buy in 2021 by The Car Connection and Green Car Reports, as well as the Best Electric Car to Buy in 2021 and the Best Crossover to Buy in 2021. Driven largely by the fully electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Ford’s electrified vehicle sales increased 74.1 percent to a new record sales start, with 25,980 vehicles sold. The company recently announced it is expanding its EV manufacturing and dedicated direct sales network to reach 90 percent of China’s electrified vehicle market this year. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) GM has been focused on redesigning its flagship electric vehicle model, the Chevrolet Bolt, which delivered its best first-quarter sales ever, increasing 60 percent in the U.S. to 20,754 vehicles in 2020 and 9,025 for the first three months of 2021. The automaker, which plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 in its global products and operations, also introduced the 2024 Hummer EV SUV and announced plans for a Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup. The automaker’s flagship Cadillac brand will also debut its first all-electric model, the LYRIQ, which is scheduled to go into production in the first quarter of 2022. Hyundai Motor Company Hyundai’s Kia automotive line is fairly steeped in the EV market. Its Niro EV, a crossover with specs that include an EPA-estimated 239-mile range and a fast charging option (80% charge in about 1 hour), should position it as a solid electric option for motorists. The South Korean automaker also branched out to introduce its Kona Electric SUV and Ioniq all-electric hatchback. As an incentive, Hyundai is providing 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models. With the transportation sector cited as the most significant source of planet-warming emissions in the U.S. – mainly from cars and light-duty trucks – automakers are under increased pressure to reduce or eliminate their environmental impact. If the recharging infrastructure continues to grow and consumers embrace these eco-friendlier options, perhaps electric vehicles will become the norm. Brought to you by TiiCKER, where investors discover shareholder perks, and consumers become investors in the brands they love. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Look at SPACs, One of Wall Street's Hottest TrendsFind Your Zen With These Relaxing Brands During Stress Awareness Month© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Man punched by Conor McGregor responds to UFC star buying pub and barring him immediately

    McGregor tweeted ‘yeah and your mans barred’ after confirming his purchase of the Dublin pub

  • Novavax shares jump after Biden says focusing on its vaccine

    "The problem is right now we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on, probably," he said. The president said discussions were on to decide when to send COVID-19 vaccines to other nations, including India, which has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

    Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head