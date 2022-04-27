SOMC named to Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For' List

Apr. 27—For the 15th consecutive year, Southern Ohio Medical Center has been recognized as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" by FORTUNE Magazine, placing 64th on the magazine's list for 2022.

SOMC was selected among companies across the nation competing for a spot on the list. SOMC ranked the second-highest out of eight healthcare institutions.

"It is such an honor to be named to this renowned FORTUNE list," SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. "At SOMC, we are known for the outstanding care we provide our patients, but we also care deeply about the team that provides that care. We work hard to be the best employer for our community and this incredible achievement validates our hard work."

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

FORTUNE partners with the Great Place to Work Institute to conduct the most extensive employee survey to identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For. The ranking is based on anonymous feedback from millions of employees at Great Place to Work — Certified companies.

To view the complete FORTUNE 100 list, visit https://fortune.com/best-companies/2022.