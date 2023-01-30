‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting

Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Babson and Fremont Streets.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they heard between three and five gunshots and then saw the teenager’s lifeless body in a driveway.

The shooting happened just steps away from a church that was packed for Sunday service and also near several other busy churches.

“That is somebody’s child,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want her name published. “It is just sad how many young people are dying, and it’s sad that nobody is speaking up.”

Neighbors are now left sorting through the traumatic images of what they saw.

“No one wants to wake up on a Sunday morning to see a dead body in their driveway,” said another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “It was a young boy. He couldn’t be no more than a high schooler.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’ Office has not released an exact age of the teenager who was killed.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved, and investigators are not speculating on a motive in the murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BPD Homicide Division at 617-343-4470.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-8477 or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

