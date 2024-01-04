‘Somebody’s child’: Vigil honors man shot, killed by Portland Police at Mall 205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just one week after an officer-involved shooting at SE Portland’s Mall 205, a family held a vigil to remember the man who was on the other end of gunfire.

In surveillance footage from Dec. 27, Tyrone Lee Johnson II can be seen running away from officers shortly after he allegedly robbed a Target. Officers say Johnson left with items in hand, wearing headphones.

South Albany High School teacher, football coach accused of ‘suspicious financial activity’

The video took off toward Southeast 96th Avenue, where police say three officers opened fire on Johnson.

“They shot nine times. Two of them hit him. One in the shoulder and one on the eye,” Tonya Portis, Tyrone’s mother, said.

The 33-year-old had an active warrant for his arrest, and investigators say a gun was found near him after he died. Regardless, his family believes the situation could have been avoided.

“This was not deserved. He didn’t deserve this.” Portis said. “He was a human. They took a human life.”

Body of missing Portland woman found in Willamette River, police say foul play unlikely

Johnson’s grieving mother said she is weighing what factored into the decision for police to open fire.

“You’re shooting all these people. Where is the safety for my son? …Because he’s an African American child, so you decided to take him,” she said. “Why? He’s just a child. He’s somebody’s child.”

Johnson’s family said he had gotten into some hard times but was looking for a way out.

“Every time he tried to go somewhere and get some help, they turned him away for whatever reason,” his sister Latiah Kristensen said.

Portis added that “every time he got out, he was always trying to find good, but he was denied services. He was denied his mental health.”

Oregon police confirm investigation into medication theft amid report hospital patients died

Johnson’s family said they are still working out funeral arrangements, but until then, his mother wants everyone to know who he truly was.

“He had a big heart. He would give you anything. He would try to make sure that you had something, even if he didn’t,” Portis said.

Portland police say they are not releasing any information about the robbery or the case. Meanwhile, the three officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.