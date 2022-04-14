'Somebody did something to (anger) somebody,' neighbor said of Molotov cocktail attack

FORT PIERCE — As the police investigation of an apparent Molotov cocktail attack at a home continues, neighbors Thursday remarked about the incident but did not seem overly concerned.

Fort Pierce police on Monday asked for help in identifying a man accused of throwing two Molotov cocktails at a home Sunday, igniting a fire but causing minimal damage. Police about 11:40 a.m. Sunday went to the scene in the 1200 block of Avenue L.

Video released by police shows a person run up, throw the fire bomb at or in a window and it burst into flames. A second Molotov cocktail hit the roof, rolled off and ignited.

A man at the purple, single-story home declined comment Thursday, but neighbors shared their thoughts.

“I haven't lost any sleep at night. It'll be all right,” said Josh Fisher, 34, a neighbor. “Whatever they got going on, they got going on.”

Fisher said he came outside and police asked whether he’d seen anything, but he said he had not.

“Somebody did something to (anger) somebody,” Fisher said. “I got shot twice, I just kind of know that stuff happens.”

He said he came to the area last week.

“I feel like it couldn't happen any other way moving out here from Chicago, so it's all right,” Fisher said.

Another neighbor, Randy Luzar, 64, said he saw the video of the incident.

“I was like, wow, nothing ever that big happened on our street since I've been here,” he said.

Luzar said he’s lived in the area about two years. He was at home at the time.

“I must have had my headphones on or something, and I didn't hear anything until I came out,” Luzar said.

He said he started asking around and was told someone threw a Molotov cocktail.

“A lot goes on on this street unmentioned,” Luzar said.

Police spokesperson Curtis Jennings said investigators are “still trying to turn over every stone.”

All cases, Jennings said, are taken seriously, but this one is especially brazen, happening in broad daylight.

According to a report, people at the scene “advised they had no beef with anyone and they had no idea who the male could have been.”

Jennings implored those with information to come forward.

“Someone out there in our public knows this person,” Jennings said. “All it takes is one phone call.”

Those with information are asked to call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office) or 772-979-1451 (cell). His email address is kmohamed@fppd.org.

Information also can be submitted to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

