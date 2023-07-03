‘Somebody just got shot;’ Dozen 911 callers describe hectic scene after deadly Dayton shooting

A Dayton man is dead after a reported car crash and shootout late last week.

This all happened near the Westown Shopping Center off W. Third Street Thursday night.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has been digging for information since this happened. What we know is that there was a car collision at the intersection of W. Third Street and Elmhurst Road, which possibly involved an improper U-turn.

911 callers reported almost immediate gunfire.

“Somebody just got shot, you guys got to send a bunch of people. Hurry, hurry, hurry!” a male 911 caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said they thought someone hit another person’s car.

“He got outside of his car, with his gun in his hand. That’s when I saw it, started tripping out, started hearing the bullets flying,” the caller said.

Dayton police headed to the intersection as a dozen calls flooded 911 lines.

Every caller described a little different spot, but most said there was a car collision and described the location as the intersection with the Domino’s on the corner or even the RTA hub a couple hundred feet down the road. Everyone in the area heard the shots, but the police then got a big break.

They received a call from someone who seemed to have inside information.

“The truck tried to do a U-turn in the middle of the street, we hit the backside back side of the truck, his son pulled up and started shooting,” the 911 caller said.

Dispatchers learned it was possible the people in the vehicle under fire then defended themselves, also with weapons.

More callers made it clear that the person that ended up on the ground, who may have fired first, would not survive.

“Somebody’s dead,” another caller said twice.

Dayton police told Campbell Monday that detectives are sorting through a huge amount of information. They weren’t ready to speak on-camera, but told him that they feel whoever shot the man that died, who has not been identified, may have acted in self-defense.

Police said homicide detectives spoke with the suspect related to the incident, but that suspect is not in custody and “not being sought after.”