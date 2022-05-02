‘Somebody knows’: no suspects as investigation into Pittsburgh Airbnb mass shooting continues

More than two weeks after the mass shooting at a Northside Airbnb, there is still much we don’t know about what happened, and where the investigation stands.

Jaiden Brown and Matthew Steffy-Ross were killed and several others were hurt by the gunfire.

Hundreds of people were at the party, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

Fifteen days later, no one has been charged.

“The idea that extreme violence happens, and there are no consequences or even progress after two weeks, is disheartening,” Colter Webb, who lives in the area, told Channel 11.

Channel 11 has been checking on the case nearly every day.

On Monday, we contacted the Pittsburgh Police Department, the district attorney’s office and the mayor’s office for an update in the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Channel 11 that detectives are still actively working the case.

The district attorney’s office says it’s an ongoing investigation. A spokesperson with the mayor’s office says she could possibly set up a time this week to discuss the shooting with Mayor Gainey.

“Nobody wants to say the wrong thing. Who wants to be the first guy to say something wrong to everybody in the city? I think that’s a big reason why we haven’t heard anything until they get concrete evidence to find out who actually did it,” Victor Zeto, who works in the Northside, told Channel 11.

Shortly after the shooting, police were asking people to send any video from that night. A spokesperson wasn’t aware of how many videos had been sent in.

“It’s unbelievable to me because I’ve watched the videos myself. If there are that many people with live-streaming videos, somebody knows who was shooting, and who did what,” Zeto added.,

It’s also unclear what sparked all of the gunfire or what the motive was.

Channel 11 will continue to check in with authorities to find out the latest in the investigation.

TRENDING NOW:

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Marathon ends with engagement for DC couple 3 people shot at pub in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood VIDEO: Is the death penalty outcome likely for man accused of murdering Uber driver? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts